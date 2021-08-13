Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 13, 2021

No hostile forces will be allowed to undermine iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China: PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished August 13, 2021 - Updated August 13, 2021 05:39pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong (2-L) in Islamabad on Friday. — PID
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong (2-L) in Islamabad on Friday. — PID

Terming Pakistan and China "iron brothers", Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised on Friday that "no hostile forces would be allowed to undermine the iron-clad friendship" between the two countries.

The premier made the comment during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong in Islamabad in which they discussed bilateral relations, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), coronavirus vaccines as well as mutual cooperation in other sectors.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the envoy conveyed felicitations on Pakistan's Independence Day and greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

For his part, Prime Minister Imran "warmly reciprocated" the greetings from the Chinese leaders, the PMO said.

He also appreciated China's "consistent support" to Pakistan in the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and provision of vaccines, including under the Covax facility.

Pakistan's vaccination campaign against the coronavirus had been launched earlier this year after China donated 500,000 doses of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine. Since then, Pakistan has received millions of vaccine doses from China in the form of donations as well as purchases.

Earlier this week, the Chinese envoy had informed President Dr Arif Alvi that China would provide 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan by the end of this year.

'Work more closely on CPEC'

Talking about CPEC, the prime minister said it was a "transformational project", adding that Pakistan and China should "work [more closely]" on it to make it a "high-quality demonstration project" of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

He also iterated the government's resolve to timely complete CPEC projects.

"China-Pakistan cooperation in trade, commerce and investment, people-to-people contacts, and mining and natural resources was also discussed," the PMO added.

The premier also talked about the situation in Afghanistan during the meeting, stressing that there was no military solution to the conflict.

"The prime minister reiterated Pakistan's resolve to steadfastly support efforts for a negotiated political settlement," the PMO said.

Pak China Ties, Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

We and they
13 Aug 2021

We and they

Population must be the subject of our national discourse.
Not a victory for rule of law
Updated 12 Aug 2021

Not a victory for rule of law

Suo motu actions, for all their perceived good, are inherent illustrations of the failure of the judicial system.

Editorial

What is the PDM’s goal?
Updated 13 Aug 2021

What is the PDM’s goal?

It is now clear that the govt is well on its way to completing its term without having to face any credible existential threat.
13 Aug 2021

Robust auto sales

WITH car sales up in July by 105pc from July 2020 and 75pc from June 2021, government officials, who are over the...
13 Aug 2021

Pilot licensing exams

THE Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to outsource pilot licensing exams to a body in the UK is a welcome move...
12 Aug 2021

Crisis in the making

THE Supreme Court is the final court of appeal, seen as the ultimate bulwark against injustice in a country that...
PM’s Karachi visit
Updated 12 Aug 2021

PM’s Karachi visit

The PTI-led federal govt should not ignore the Sindh administration and attempt to rule Karachi through fiats.
12 Aug 2021

Raging wildfires

AFTER centuries of neglect and abuse, the earth appears to have finally lost its cool with mankind. Ferocious fires...