Today's Paper | August 13, 2021

UK vows not to turn back on Afghanistan despite embassy pullout

AFPPublished August 13, 2021 - Updated August 13, 2021 11:37pm
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference in London. — Reuters/File
Britain will not abandon Afghanistan, Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed on Friday, even as he confirmed the imminent withdrawal of most embassy staff in the face of a rapid Taliban onslaught.

With the Islamists seizing control of more Afghan cities, Britain is deploying around 600 troops to help evacuate its roughly 3,000 nationals from the country, and Johnson said the “vast bulk” of remaining embassy staff in Kabul would return to the UK.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw US troops, forcing Nato allies to follow suit, “leaves a very big problem on the ground” and handed momentum to the Taliban.

He predicted it would benefit Al-Qaeda, who were given safe haven by the Taliban before the September 11, 2001 attacks that prompted the West's 20-year involvement in Afghanistan.

Johnson, however, said after convening crisis talks with senior cabinet colleagues that the West retained a strategic interest in backing the beleaguered Kabul government.

“I think we have got to be realistic about the power of the UK or any power to impose a military solution — a combat solution — in Afghanistan,” he told reporters.

“What we certainly can do is work with all our partners in the region, around the world, who share an interest with us in preventing Afghanistan once again becoming a breeding ground for terror.

“What we must do now is not turn our backs on Afghanistan,” he stressed, adding that Britain could be “extremely proud” of its role in the country, especially in advancing girls' education — gains that are now imperilled by the Taliban advance.

Read: What next for Afghanistan as Taliban rise again?

The prime minister added that UK interior ministry officials were flying out to Kabul to help Afghan interpreters who served with the UK military to apply for resettlement in Britain.

Many of the translators have complained of British foot-dragging, and say they now fear for their lives given the risk of Taliban reprisals.

'Total betrayal'

Speaking earlier on Sky News, Wallace said Biden's predecessor Donald Trump had secured a “rotten deal” with the Taliban permitting the US to wind down its longest war, echoing UK military chiefs who have savaged the pullout.

Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the foreign affairs select committee in the House of Commons, told the BBC: “We've just pulled the rug from under them,” referring to the Afghan people.

The Conservative MP, a former reservist soldier who served in Afghanistan, added that Britain's need to send in more troops to facilitate its withdrawal was “a sure sign of failure”.

Former international development minister Rory Stewart called the withdrawal “a total betrayal by the US and by the UK” that risked triggering a civil war between rival warlords currently fighting the Taliban.

Johnny Mercer, a Conservative MP and former veterans minister who also fought as an army officer in Afghanistan, called the withdrawal “a disgrace”.

“I think it's humiliating for the UK military, for the families who lost individuals over there but above all it's a huge tragedy for the people of Afghanistan, who've been through so much over so many years,” he told Times Radio.

“We've chosen this defeat and it's shameful.”

The leader of Northern Ireland's Ulster Unionist Party, Doug Beattie, who served three tours in Afghanistan with the British Army, said ordinary Afghans would pay the price.

“We raised the expectations of the Afghan people that we would create something better for them,” he told Irish state broadcaster RTE.

“And we're going to dash it by our inactivity [...] We have made strategic failures, and the latest one is to leave Afghanistan as quickly as we have and without a political settlement.”

Rahul
Aug 13, 2021 04:38pm
This is a US strategy to destabilize Pakistan and China's assets there.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Aug 13, 2021 04:54pm
Pakistan will have to pay for US pullout 'mistake'.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Aug 13, 2021 04:55pm
Only Pakistan is happy about NATO withdrawal.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Aug 13, 2021 04:57pm
Talibans will be a big security threat for the world in the coming years.
Reply Recommend 0
Bwana Quba
Aug 13, 2021 05:01pm
The British can stay if they wish and take over before Pakistan does.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Aug 13, 2021 05:03pm
For the sake of freedom loving progressive afghans, fight. Bomb the living daylights off those talibanis and the nation that supports it.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Aug 13, 2021 05:07pm
Why doesn't British try nation building next
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 13, 2021 05:10pm
20 years nothing but death and destruction. So it is not a mistake, the US has done the right thing, they can't babysit Afghani forever.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Aug 13, 2021 05:17pm
Please assign the task to Israel to bring peace in Afghanistan. They will finish the job within a week.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Ahmetov
Aug 13, 2021 05:18pm
The Taliban will later be supported by the U.S. and U.K. to penetrate Central Asian countries and eventually become a Western ally to contain the Russian and Chinese threat to the West. We shall see this happen sooner than later.
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Aug 13, 2021 05:23pm
The most tragic event in human history happened on October 12, 1492, when Columbus by mistake discovered America.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Aug 13, 2021 05:35pm
At least they are brave enough to admit their defeat.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Aug 13, 2021 06:11pm
Sending troops to Afghanistan was a mistake lost lots of life's money nothing gain now I’m sure US know we will never win here.
Reply Recommend 0
Fatcrack
Aug 13, 2021 06:24pm
Great statement. If the UK feels this strongly, maybe they should deploy their own troops on the Afghan ground, pay for it and save the day.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Aug 13, 2021 06:25pm
If anything the US should have withdrawn some 15 years ago. They got dragged into the conflict and took 15 more years to find an exit route.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Aug 13, 2021 06:31pm
UK is famous for "truth"!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Aug 13, 2021 06:37pm
He forgets that UK attacked Afghanistan first time in 1848. Was Afghanistan a danger to "fish and chips"!!?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan
Aug 13, 2021 06:39pm
Here come the messy!
Reply Recommend 0
Maud
Aug 13, 2021 06:49pm
Stlll with the old and colonial, but empty-now,geopolitical manoeuvring.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 13, 2021 06:51pm
Invading Afghanistan was huge and miscalculated mistake then this one, US didn’t listen to brits before, they won’t do it now, it took 20 years to understand the chemistry of Afghans, send your prince again to lead this mission
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Aug 13, 2021 06:53pm
UK says US pullout from Afghanistan a 'mistake'..Soviet tried...UK ..so did US of A..is was a blunder they made to invade it..not knowing that there is going to be resistance ..it is resistance made u quit the region ...
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Aug 13, 2021 07:08pm
@Arora, India should send in troops to help the Kabul regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Aug 13, 2021 07:21pm
@kamal chowkidar, Please assign the task to Afghanistan to bring peace in Israel. They will finish the job before a week.
Reply Recommend 0
Plastikman
Aug 13, 2021 07:23pm
@kamal chowkidar, you mean Afghan finish the Israel within week i doubt so Afghan will finish them within days
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Aug 13, 2021 07:26pm
The US did a good job, leaving Afghanistan at the right time. It was almost out of their control. The UK have her own policies, which are mostly brought problems. The UK wants to stay than stay in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
The Commoner
Aug 13, 2021 07:28pm
Dear Secretary you gave safe haven to top criminals from poor countries. What if they also offer such facility to few homeless individuals
Reply Recommend 0
Karani
Aug 13, 2021 07:39pm
@Tanvir Khan, If that didn't happen you would still be living in stone age... without electricity, phone and many more things that you are enjoying today.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Aug 13, 2021 07:39pm
Why? Is the UK planing to make outstanding Schools, universities, new infrastructure, manufacturing production lines companies, more jobs opportunities, world class hospitals for Afghans or seeking for more and more slaughtering? Just a big shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamal Chowkidar
Aug 13, 2021 07:39pm
Al Qaeda was already there. Its head quarters were based in 19 consulates that just closed for good.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Aug 13, 2021 07:49pm
The British have ruled over majority of countries in the past, why can’t they rule over Afghanistan like they did with India ?
Reply Recommend 0
Warid Rhmen
Aug 13, 2021 07:50pm
@Tanvir Khan, It actually happened 1400 years ago, the hero should not be named and the event should not be spoken about
Reply Recommend 0
Mani
Aug 13, 2021 07:51pm
@Arora, take the lead.
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Aug 13, 2021 07:52pm
@Arora, "Bomb the living daylights off those talibanis and the nation that supports it." What else were they doing for the last 20 years? Playing polo??
Reply Recommend 0
Maud
Aug 13, 2021 07:59pm
The British defence secretary has to say something knowing that all of this caries no weight at present in the Afghanistan situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Aug 13, 2021 08:02pm
UK can’t be trusted. They also say Pakistan is in Red List due to uncontrollable COVID situation
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Aug 13, 2021 08:18pm
When is the right time to leave?
Reply Recommend 0
janan
Aug 13, 2021 08:39pm
UK might start from where US has left
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Aug 13, 2021 08:52pm
Britain should send its troops to Afghanistan. Why are they pointing fingers at others?
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Aug 13, 2021 08:55pm
@M Emad, do not worry about us think of India
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 13, 2021 09:26pm
Too little, too late. Why didn't they say this when it mattered most?
Reply Recommend 0

