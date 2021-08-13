Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with suspected terrorists in South Waziristan, the military's media affairs wing said on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said that on the night of August 11-12 a military post in Sararogha detected the suspicious movement of three to four suspected terrorists in its area of responsibility.

"A quick reaction force was immediately dispatched to challenge the suspected terrorists; however the troops were fired upon. Due to effective response, one terrorist was killed and another was apprehended in [an] injured condition," the statement said.

During the exchange of fire, Naik Zia ud Din — who was a resident of Mardan and part of leading the troops — was critically injured and embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said.

"The apprehended terrorist later revealed that they planned to conduct a fire raid on a military post," the ISPR said, adding that the Pakistan Army was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism

"The sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the statement said.

Last week, a soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with militants after they attacked a check-post in the Ghariom area of North Waziristan tribal district.

Military personnel responded in a befitting manner, sources said, identifying the soldier as Naik Ghulam Mustafa, 37, hailing from Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s capital.