Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 13, 2021

PIA services meet world standards: Canada body

Mohammad AsgharPublished August 13, 2021 - Updated August 13, 2021 09:00am
The Canadian Transport Auth­ority had conducted an audit of PIA in August 2020 after the European Union imposed a ban on Pakistan. — AFP/File
The Canadian Transport Auth­ority had conducted an audit of PIA in August 2020 after the European Union imposed a ban on Pakistan. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The Can­adian Transport Authority has declared that Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA)operational services meet international standards and hopes that the airline will maintain the efficiency of flight operations.

The Transport Canada Safety Validation and Airworthiness Desk of the Canadian Transport Auth­ority released the audit report on PIA’s safety.

The authority had conducted an audit of PIA in August 2020 after the European Union imposed a ban on Pakistan.

In a letter to PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Transport Canada said: “Transport Canada accepts that PIA has implemented the corrective actions to address the findings generated by the Transport Canada Foreign Operations Division Airworthiness Audit Specific ICAO Air­worthiness Elem­ents on August 26, 2020.

“Accordingly, all of the airworthiness findings are closed. We also recognise that other long-term systematic changes have been implemented both in flight and airworthiness operations over the past years to enhance safety in PIA.”

“Transport Canada will continue to carry out surveillance and oversight acti­vities of PIA operations in Canada which will allow us to evaluate the effectiveness of the long-term corrective action plan,” the audit report said.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
kamal chowkidar
Aug 13, 2021 09:15am
Congratulation! Now I can with confidence that Pakistan is moving in the right direction.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Aug 13, 2021 09:16am
Good
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Akram
Aug 13, 2021 09:23am
Why they audited? It seems like we did not meet their standard earlier.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Aug 13, 2021 09:29am
That's a good news. PIA authorities must pay attention to their duties not only to their pay cheques.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

We and they
13 Aug 2021

We and they

Population must be the subject of our national discourse.
Not a victory for rule of law
Updated 12 Aug 2021

Not a victory for rule of law

Suo motu actions, for all their perceived good, are inherent illustrations of the failure of the judicial system.

Editorial

What is the PDM’s goal?
Updated 13 Aug 2021

What is the PDM’s goal?

It is now clear that the govt is well on its way to completing its term without having to face any credible existential threat.
13 Aug 2021

Robust auto sales

WITH car sales up in July by 105pc from July 2020 and 75pc from June 2021, government officials, who are over the...
13 Aug 2021

Pilot licensing exams

THE Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to outsource pilot licensing exams to a body in the UK is a welcome move...
12 Aug 2021

Crisis in the making

THE Supreme Court is the final court of appeal, seen as the ultimate bulwark against injustice in a country that...
PM’s Karachi visit
Updated 12 Aug 2021

PM’s Karachi visit

The PTI-led federal govt should not ignore the Sindh administration and attempt to rule Karachi through fiats.
12 Aug 2021

Raging wildfires

AFTER centuries of neglect and abuse, the earth appears to have finally lost its cool with mankind. Ferocious fires...