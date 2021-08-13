2 army officials injured in aircraft crash near Jhelum

GUJAR KHAN: Two army officials were injured after a Mushshak aircraft, due to a technical failure, crash-landed in the fields of Chammala village near Jhelum on Thursday.

The aircraft took off for a routine flight from Nakodar Airbase at 8:41am and crashed in the nearby village at 8:45am. Both pilots inside the aircraft, Captain Ahmed Shah and Captain Daniyal received minor injuries and are safe, spokesperson of Jhelum police Sub-Inspector Ahsen Butt told Dawn.

A rescue operation was carried out soon after the crash.

The Mushshak basic trainer is a light-weight, single engine aircraft. It can operate from any short unprepared strip and is ideal for basic flight training, instrument flying, aerobatics, stalls and deliberate spins, night flying, navigation flying and formation flying.

The aircraft, which has a structure life of 9,500 hours, was developed keeping flexibility in mind; it covers both army cooperation and primary flying training.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2021