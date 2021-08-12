Dawn Logo

3 employees dead, 2 injured in accidental explosion at POF Wah factory: ISPR

Tahir Naseer | Dawn.comPublished August 12, 2021 - Updated August 12, 2021 08:01pm
This screengrab shows smoke rising from the site of the explosion in Rawalpindi district's Wah Cantonment area on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
This screengrab shows smoke rising from the site of the explosion in Rawalpindi district's Wah Cantonment area on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Three employees were killed and two others injured in an "accidental explosion" in one of Pakistan Ordnance Factories' (POF) plants in Rawalpindi district's Wah Cantt area on Thursday, the military's media affairs wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the explosion occurred due to a "technical fault".

The injured people were shifted to a hospital, according to the statement.

The ISPR said the site has been cleared and the situation was controlled by the POF's technical emergency response team.

According to initial reports, the explosion shattered the windows of nearby homes and shops. People came out of their houses in fear after they heard the loud blast.

Rescue services, fire brigade and security officials have reached the site of the explosion.

Security sources said the routes leading to the area have been sealed.

Pakistan Ordnance Factories is the largest defence industrial complex in the country and works under the Ministry of Defence Production. It produces conventional arms and ammunition.

The POF Board's headquarters is at Wah Cantt.

DK
Aug 12, 2021 07:35pm
Hope no innocent animals perished.
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Aug 12, 2021 07:39pm
Quickly point fingers at india before everyone finds out the internal incompetence
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 12, 2021 07:42pm
An unfirtunate accident. Prayers for the shaheed and the injured.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Aug 12, 2021 07:43pm
Should we call it a foreplay to the full show of taliban brutalities
Reply Recommend 0

