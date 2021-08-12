Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 12, 2021

Not waiting for phone call from Biden, says PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished August 12, 2021 - Updated August 12, 2021 03:05pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan foreign journalists at his home in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan foreign journalists at his home in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a wide-ranging talk with foreign journalists at his residence on Wednesday night, said he was not really "waiting" for a phone call from US President Joe Biden.

"I keep hearing that President Biden hasn't called me. It's his business. It's not like I am waiting for any phone call," he said in response to a question from a Reuters journalist.

The prime minister's comments come days after National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf stated that Pakistan has other options if Biden continues to ignore the country’s leadership.

“The president of the United States hasn’t spoken to the prime minister of such an important country who the US itself says is make-or-break in some cases, in some ways, in Afghanistan — we struggle to understand the signal, right?” Yusuf had told The Financial Times in an interview.

“We’ve been told every time that … [the phone call] will happen, it’s technical reasons or whatever. But frankly, people don’t believe it,” he had said. “If a phone call is a concession, if a security relationship is a concession, Pakistan has options,” he had added, refusing to elaborate.

During the interaction with the foreign media, the prime minister talked about the current situation in Afghanistan, its impact on Pakistan, and the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country.

"The hasty way in which the Americans left, if they wanted a political settlement then common sense dictates that [you negotiate] from a position of strength," he said, adding that the US was now blaming Pakistan when they no longer had any leverage.

"I think the Americans have decided that India is a strategic partner. Maybe that's why Pakistan is being treated differently. Pakistan is just considered to be useful only in the context of settling this mess."

More to follow

Pak US Ties , Afghan War
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Aug 12, 2021 03:08pm
Well clarified. We know who was twisting and spreading this Disinformation in our neighbourhood.
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Aug 12, 2021 03:10pm
Feel sorry for him, no one calls, he tried best but Chai walla Modi also refused to call
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 12, 2021 03:10pm
In diplomacy sometimes less is more. Somethings are better said behind close doors than said out in public speeches or press. The PTI Government in Pakistan is hellbent on shooting itself in the foot and burning as many bridges
Reply Recommend 0
Bag
Aug 12, 2021 03:11pm
Great
Reply Recommend 0
K Rana
Aug 12, 2021 03:12pm
Finally
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Malik
Aug 12, 2021 03:13pm
Boulevard of broken heart and broken dreams Ego of Imran Khan is hurt. This is torture for a self centered person like Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Aug 12, 2021 03:13pm
I love IK for his bold and true stance but media need sensation to get more n more viewership.
Reply Recommend 0
Zainab
Aug 12, 2021 03:14pm
We don’t want to be friends or enemies with USA.They better stay with in their borders and stop interfering in other countries issues especially Muslim countries.
Reply Recommend 0
ABU TALIB
Aug 12, 2021 03:14pm
Is the Phone call is more important then do more for US.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 12, 2021 03:15pm
Biden knows, he will not get what he wants, this is why he is reluctant to call and avoid further ambarrassment for him and US. Remember, Pakistan has changed and will not take dictation from anyone under PM Imran Khan and our COAS - this is called 'Tabdili' during the last three years.
Reply Recommend 0
Frank Manuel
Aug 12, 2021 03:15pm
I think Imran is right. The USA has decided India is a critical Strategic partner. Pakistan’s use is limited to dealing with the Afghanistan mess. With complete US withdrawal from Afghanistan Pakistan will be irrelevant and likely will be left to deal with the fallout and refugee problem. The phone call May never happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Aug 12, 2021 03:17pm
Lying is now so open.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan Bhutta
Aug 12, 2021 03:20pm
Load and clear
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 12, 2021 03:20pm
When you overplay a toy…you ruin it!!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Left hanging
12 Aug 2021

Left hanging

No state agency can tell us how many children are missing or abused.

Editorial

12 Aug 2021

Crisis in the making

THE Supreme Court is the final court of appeal, seen as the ultimate bulwark against injustice in a country that...
PM’s Karachi visit
Updated 12 Aug 2021

PM’s Karachi visit

The PTI-led federal govt should not ignore the Sindh administration and attempt to rule Karachi through fiats.
12 Aug 2021

Raging wildfires

AFTER centuries of neglect and abuse, the earth appears to have finally lost its cool with mankind. Ferocious fires...
11 Aug 2021

Food out of reach

FOOD price inflation has been rearing its menacing head for the last couple of years, increasing the strain on...
11 Aug 2021

Contaminated water

SHINY new high-rises and sprawling gated communities are a superficial yardstick of ‘development’, and yet are...
Temple restoration
Updated 11 Aug 2021

Temple restoration

Given the insecurity that grips Pakistan’s minorities, it is encouraging to see authorities crack down promptly on perpetrators.