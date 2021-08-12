Dawn Logo

Olympian Nadeem Arshad showered with praise, rose petals upon return to Pakistan

Dawn.comPublished August 12, 2021 - Updated August 12, 2021 01:58pm
Arshad Nadeem is welcomed home by citizens in Mian Channu. — DawnNewsTV
Track-and-field athlete Arshad Nadeem was given a hero's welcome upon his return to Pakistan after finishing fifth in the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and other officials received the athlete at the Lahore airport. In a tweet, the minister said that all national heroes must be appreciated.

Talking about embarking on a "new sports journey", he said that athletes must be provided with the necessary environment so that they can make the nation proud at an international level. "The government will take all possible steps in this regard," he said.

Video footage from outside the airport showed an emotional Nadeem greeting his mother and falling to his knees as fans and family showered him with rose petals and praise. The two embraced as bystanders and his mother comforted him.

Later, in his hometown of Mian Channu, Nadeem was welcomed by a crowd of admirers chanting his name alongside slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad". Citizens also took photographs with the athlete.

Last week, all eyes were on Nadeem as he competed in the final of the men's javelin throw despite having almost no support or infrastructure to train for the global event.

However, the hopes for a medal could not materialise as India's Neeraj Chopra claimed gold, whereas Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely claimed silver and bronze medals.

Despite the loss, citizens were quick to laud the efforts of the athlete and congratulated him on making it to the final.

Read: 'True champion': Arshad Nadeem wins Pakistan's hearts even if medal eludes

On Wednesday, a senate committee decided to honour Nadeem and weightlifter Talha Talib — who also narrowly missed out on a medal at the Olympics.

The Punjab government has also announced cash rewards of Rs1 million for Nadeem, Talib and mountaineer Shehroz Kashif for their recent stellar performances at the global level.

The man from Mian Channu

Nadeem is the country’s first track-and-field athlete to qualify directly for the Olympics and the first Pakistani to qualify for the final of any track-and-field event at the Games.

Arshad has a personal-best throw of 86.38m, which he achieved in April during his gold medal run at the Imam Raza Athletics Cup in Iran.

But it hasn't been an easy path for the 1.87m-tall athlete, who comes from a village in a wheat and cotton-producing area of Punjab. With sons and daughters put to work early, he had little time for his first love, cricket, and facilities and proper training were scarce.

Nadeem was an exceptionally versatile athlete in his early school years. Though he dabbled in all the sports on offer in his school — cricket, badminton, football and athletics — his passion was cricket.

But after a couple of years, he had to choose between cricket and athletics. The third oldest among five brothers, he took inspiration from his elder brothers, both of whom were athletes at the divisional level, and decided to pursue athletics after a thorough discussion with his coach.

“Leaving cricket behind was not easy, but it turned out to be one of the best decisions of my life. My father was a labourer, we didn’t have the required resources or contacts to make it pro in cricket. My school’s PT [physical training] teachers Ajmal and Zafar looked after me well and helped me adjust to the change," he told Dawn EOS last year.

In a recent interview with Geo News, his father Muhammad Ashraf said that his son did not even have a ground to practice in. According to the report, Nadeem trained in his own house’s courtyard and the streets while money for fitness machines was provided by his father.

M. Saeed
Aug 12, 2021 12:42pm
This is a shame for our Government failing to even recognise the achievement of Nadeem Arshad in Olympics, without any support from the Government.
Maud
Aug 12, 2021 12:49pm
The threshold of appreciation of somebody's performance in the country is very low. Look what Japan has achieved in terms of medals during these Olympics!
Inam Ali
Aug 12, 2021 12:55pm
Well done Nadeem Arshad......keep up the hard work for next olympics !
Junaid
Aug 12, 2021 01:13pm
He came 5th out of 7th. Thats achievement?
Fastrack
Aug 12, 2021 01:13pm
Congratulations for coming fifth out of five participants
Sab Se Peche Pakistan
Aug 12, 2021 01:18pm
Wow all this for coming 5th, imagine if he had come third?
Leo
Aug 12, 2021 01:19pm
Thats the standard of a nation still waiting for a medal after 3 decades in olympics !
Abdul Wahab
Aug 12, 2021 01:25pm
Please give him a sugar mill.
Abdul Wahab
Aug 12, 2021 01:29pm
Make him sports minister.
krish
Aug 12, 2021 01:42pm
support him.
IRFAN
Aug 12, 2021 01:48pm
Shame on all of us especially govt. by giving just 1.0 million reward.
