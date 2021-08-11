Dawn Logo

Afghan, Indian social media accounts being used to malign Pakistan: NSA Yusuf

Dawn.comPublished August 11, 2021 - Updated August 11, 2021 07:29pm
National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf (R) and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry address a press conference on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf (R) and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry address a press conference on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said on Wednesday that social media accounts operated from Afghanistan and India were being used to malign Pakistan as Afghan authorities failed to stop sweeping territorial gains made by the Taliban.

Addressing a press conference alongside Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Yusuf regretted the "global silence" in response to India propagating disinformation against Pakistan.

But he said the government would keep presenting analytics-based data to show the "information warfare" being faced by Pakistan.

"Afghanistan has a volatile situation now, but let me tell you Afghan and Indian accounts are being used to malign Pakistan," he added, noting that 'Sanction Pakistan' was widely trended on Twitter to create a narrative against the country.

He clarified that he had just returned from the United States and there was no talk of sanctioning Pakistan.

"Attempts are underway to blame Pakistan for Afghanistan's failures. As the Taliban offensive is increasing, there are campaigns to shift its blame on Pakistan."

Yusuf said senior Afghan officials, including his Afghan counterpart, were involved in such campaigns, adding that the government would expose everything through data and not fake news. "We won't expose fake news through fake news," he commented.

The remarks came as the Digital Media Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting launched a "Deep Analytics Report" on "Anti-State Trends".

The 135-page report covering "PTM, Political Parties, Indian and Fake News Nexus" dissects what it terms anti-Pakistan trends from 2019 to 2021.

According to NSA Yusuf, the five top themes used by the elements involved in the propaganda are:

  • Discredit the Pakistani government and especially Pakistan Army
  • Fan sub-nationalism
  • Target the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
  • Keep Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list
  • Blame Pakistan for all the chaos in Afghanistan

'Stop blaming the victim'

Yusuf regretted that a number of people inside Pakistan too unknowingly believed such trends to be genuine and started promoting them. "These hashtags are initiated through 40 per cent of bot activity," he said.

The NSA also called out the Afghan army, saying the force that was raised 20 years ago had surrendered before the Taliban and excused itself from putting up a fight.

"It's not our fault. You must look at the Afghanistan map and see the territories captured by the Taliban. They are mostly areas which are far off from Pakistan," he stressed.

Yusuf said a "targeted, deliberate and conscious" disinformation campaign was being constantly run by accounts in India and Afghanistan, some of which were linked to the state apparatus, in order to defame Pakistan in the international arena.

"I must remind you that Pakistan is a victim of the war in Afghanistan. We suffered more than 80,000 casualties with $150 billion loss in economy, therefore, stop blaming the victim," he added.

The NSA emphasised that the actual failures were in the 20 years of what happened in Afghanistan. "This [propaganda] will not work because the kind of data we are showing you through forensics is irrefutable," he said.

He added that many in positions of power at the global level were busy trying to shift the blame and create fake news about Pakistan, "but we will respond to it through data analysis".

He also urged Pakistanis not to believe everything on social media, asking them to check and verify if they saw a trend going in a particular direction.

He assured the nation that the country was safe and would remain safe, saying the government would not shy away from calling out whoever was involved in defaming Pakistan.

More to follow.

Pak Afghan Ties , Pak India Ties , Afghan War
Nauman
Aug 11, 2021 06:36pm
Indian bots are working overtime these past few days.
Reply Recommend 0
wolf
Aug 11, 2021 07:01pm
What we do to India same India does to us - it is difference in the variety of damage we do to each other. Since the break up Pakistan (formation of Bangladesh) we have been economically destroying each other. Hope one will come when we bury the hatchet and redirect our resources to self development from current path of mutual destruction.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaheer
Aug 11, 2021 07:01pm
Afghani especially... So call the vice president of Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Aug 11, 2021 07:02pm
How about we put pressure on Ghani by pushing out 3 million Afghans back to his care. That should wake him up. But our leaders have zero backbone to protect our nation. #AfghaniGoHome should be trending.
Reply Recommend 0
4815459876
Aug 11, 2021 07:05pm
Why are we crying. Start disinformation about India and Afghanistan. You are being told to do that since long yet you choose to ignore at your own peril. Respond a brick attack with a bigger brick attack.
Reply Recommend 0
uz
Aug 11, 2021 07:05pm
Indian already receive embarrassment and they will be embarrassed more. I wish the Indian government use the money on their public which they are using to defame Pakistan. In the end, the Indian Government will lose again like they lost their investment in Afghanistan to destabilize Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed
Aug 11, 2021 07:05pm
Don’t allow any Afghan refugees to enter Pakistan this time & make arrangements to send back millions of Afghanistan refugees currently in Pakistan to their country.
Reply Recommend 0
khan
Aug 11, 2021 07:05pm
What are you guys doing in response.For the past 40 years, half of Afghanistan population is living in Pakistan and no govt. has done anything for their return. The reason is that peoples on both sides are making millions of dollars and unstable Afghanistan is in their interest.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 11, 2021 07:05pm
Biden is also in on it. The issue should be taken to the UNSC with the support of China.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Aug 11, 2021 07:06pm
This is what we get for hosting millions of Afghans for 40 years. As they say no good deed goes unpunished. Hope we realise our fault and throw them out of this country into india their friend and lets see if they are accepted...
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
Aug 11, 2021 07:07pm
"the government would keep presenting analytics-based data to show the "information warfare" being faced by Pakistan." Unless the Government raises the Issues the world is non the wiser. Take the neighbour to the ECJ and challenge them. Issuing statements in the local media and press only would not work.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Aug 11, 2021 07:07pm
If you get to know any Afghans closely you would not be surprised at their back stabbing....
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 11, 2021 07:07pm
India, an un-ethical entity has nothing better to do. Indians create a mess of fraud and scam where ever they go
Reply Recommend 0
Lostrack
Aug 11, 2021 07:21pm
The more you speak the more you fall in a trap. Do more speak less.
Reply Recommend 0

