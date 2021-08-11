Dawn Logo

Introduction of health card, Kissan card turning point in country's history: PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished August 11, 2021 - Updated August 11, 2021 06:46pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a farmers convention in Bahawalpur. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the introduction of health insurance cards and Punjab Kissan (farmer) Card scheme was a "turning point" in Pakistan's history that would be written about in the future.

Addressing a farmers' convention in Bahawalpur to launch the Punjab Kissan Card scheme, the premier praised Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and said: "The health card and Kissan card are the biggest things you have accomplished and this will be the turning point in our history when it is written. That this [was the time when] this country changed its direction for the purpose for which it was made."

Such a reorientation in purpose, the prime minister claimed, would be the path to the "country's greatness".

The premier said that every Khyber Pakhtunkhwa household now held the health card and every household of Punjab would as well by the end of the year. He reiterated that the kind of universal healthcare insurance in KP was present in very few countries.

Similarly, he termed the Kissan cards a "revolution". The premier explained that till now, it was difficult to directly provide money to farmers with many obstacles in between.

"Now we have used technology and for the first time, a card will be made on which the farmer can avail any subsidy that we give them," he said, adding that farmers would be able to directly access funds through the card.

The premier said he was very "happy" that the Punjab government had taken the initiative and soon the KP government would follow in its footsteps.

"Wherever there is a PTI government — in Azad [Jammu and] Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan — or a coalition government as in Balochistan, we will talk with them to provide these cards to farmers so we can directly subsidise them."

The prime minister said that he was "doing no favour" to farmers through such measures, rather, it was his "obligation" to help them in order to help the country, reduce poverty and bring prosperity.

"You will see that my federal and provincial governments will always stand with you," he told the farmers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country would stand up when it helped its 8.3 million farmers, referring to them as Pakistan's real strength.

He said he was proud of the PTI government during whose tenure, farmers earned an additional Rs1,100 billion due to getting the set prices for crops in a timely manner.

"Our vision ahead is to double farmers' income from what they are [currently] earning because it will benefit Pakistan. When a farmer earns, he will invest in the land and productivity will increase and the country will benefit, poverty will reduce and prices of food and drink items will decrease."

He attributed the country's high inflation to the failure of productivity to keep pace with the population increase. Despite record wheat production, Pakistan was importing 4m tonnes, he said.

Similarly, the doubling in the price of edible oil increased the government's burden and it had to raise prices as well.

"So the whole purpose of telling you this is that we have to help farmers [so] they get money and help them through technology."

The premier also stressed the importance of research to increase agricultural productivity and using innovative modern methods, saying that other countries had managed to populate deserts through new techniques. He appreciated Islamia University Bahawalpur for promoting agricultural research.

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised that it was paramount to lift people up from poverty to take the country forward,

"No country can move forward or progress if there are a few rich people and a sea of the poor.

"It develops when it lifts up its weak segment and a humane society is that where there is humanity — whose requirement is to lift people up who have been left behind in life's race," he said.

He added that as farmers were helped, the country would start getting prosperous by itself. He pointed to the number of motorcycles sold in the year — the highest in the country's history — crediting the sales figure to more money flowing into rural areas.

Seedoo
Aug 11, 2021 06:25pm
I applaud IK government for doing this, as it can go along way to improve healthcare and reduce poverty in the country. However, as an analytical person, I must ask as to who will pay for the healthcare. Government does not seem to have any money
Reply Recommend 0
Chingiz Khan
Aug 11, 2021 06:26pm
I hope each person will get a wallet too so that he can keep and carry all these cards safely.
Reply Recommend 0
uz
Aug 11, 2021 07:01pm
@Seedoo, It is insured. Govt will pay the minimal insurance value to insurance companies and insurance companies will bear the cost of medical. All citizens will be insured however, not all citizens need medical treatment at the same time. Plz, check how insurance companies work and you will understand.
Reply Recommend 0
uz
Aug 11, 2021 07:02pm
@Chingiz Khan , Thank you for wasting your time writing this unnecessary comment.
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed
Aug 11, 2021 07:07pm
Health cards were introduced by PMLN government . It is good hat UK counties MNS policy for the betterment of common people.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Aug 11, 2021 07:09pm
Turning point, indeed, as before PTI we are exporter of all basic crops, now we are importer, before them we got free medicines in Punjab, now medicine prices increased to 1000pc.
Reply Recommend 0

