Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 11, 2021

Govt detains ‘unseaworthy’ ship stranded at Karachi beach

Imtiaz AliPublished August 11, 2021 - Updated August 11, 2021 05:29pm
The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has declared the ship “dangerous” for humans and informed in writing to the ship captain about it. — Photo courtesy: Pakistan Navy
The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has declared the ship “dangerous” for humans and informed in writing to the ship captain about it. — Photo courtesy: Pakistan Navy

The Pakistan government has detained the MV Heng Tong 77, the container ship stranded at Karachi’s Seaview beach, which experts have declared "unseaworthy" and a threat to "human life on ship and property".

According to the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the cargo ship coming from Shanghai was on its way to Istanbul, Turkey, and did not completely enter the Karachi Harbour, although it was anchored in Pakistani waters awaiting a crew change.

The rough sea caused the vessel to lose its anchors and it started drifting towards shallow water on July 21. The ship was already in shallow water by the time the KPT was informed about the situation.

The KPT then alerted the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PSMA) which couldn't provide much help as well.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has now declared the ship “dangerous” for humans and informed in writing the ship's captain about it.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi also shared a "detention notice" for the ship on Twitter.

"Vessel is not sea worthy due to defective hull & nav equip, weak engine, poor life saving/fire fitting equipment. In this current state it poses a threat to our channel + other vessels well," Zaidi tweeted.

The notice added that the ship would be released after a satisfactory report by the surveyor, urging the captain to arrange for "repair/ maintenance of the hull and equipment".

Rescue operation

Meanwhile, the rescue operation, being jointly undertaken by PSMA, Pakistan Navy and KPT teams, to remove the stranded ship off the coast of Clifton commenced this morning.

The teams started the work today with sand extraction from the ships' sides after it was halted yesterday due to the rough sea. Pakistan Navy says its team are monitoring the ship round the clock.

The ship, owned by a Hong Kong-based cargo company, is 98 metres in length and 20 metres wide. It was built in 2010 and has a capacity of 3,600 deadweight tonnage.

Normally, all ships raise Pakistan's flag on deck upon entering Pakistan's waters. But MV Heng Tong is flying a Panama flag as it never thought of making the change in the emergency it found itself in.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The wolves among us
Updated 11 Aug 2021

The wolves among us

If Pakistani women are insisting on justice for Noor, abusive men in the country are likely worried that domestic violence laws.
Waiting for a call
11 Aug 2021

Waiting for a call

There’s little the PM can do to detoxify Biden’s thoughts.
Politicians’ real enemy
Updated 10 Aug 2021

Politicians’ real enemy

Chief secretaries and police chiefs have been appointed and removed at a mind-boggling pace.

Editorial

11 Aug 2021

Food out of reach

FOOD price inflation has been rearing its menacing head for the last couple of years, increasing the strain on...
11 Aug 2021

Contaminated water

SHINY new high-rises and sprawling gated communities are a superficial yardstick of ‘development’, and yet are...
Temple restoration
Updated 11 Aug 2021

Temple restoration

Given the insecurity that grips Pakistan’s minorities, it is encouraging to see authorities crack down promptly on perpetrators.
Culture of sports
Updated 10 Aug 2021

Culture of sports

It is imperative for the prime minister to call a meeting of all stakeholders immediately and devise a way forward.
10 Aug 2021

Ogra’s recommendation

OGRA HAS rightly, albeit after a long delay, approached the government and lawmakers for the formulation of a...
10 Aug 2021

Muharram precautions

THE Covid-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, with the Delta variant continuing to infect a large number of ...