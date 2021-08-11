Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 11, 2021

Cracks now ‘visible’ in PTI, PML-Q alliance: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Dawn.comPublished August 11, 2021 - Updated August 11, 2021 01:54pm
Firdous Ashiq Awan says she was sent to Punjab to promote party narrative and "dismantle" the rivals. — DawnNewsTV/File
Firdous Ashiq Awan says she was sent to Punjab to promote party narrative and "dismantle" the rivals. — DawnNewsTV/File

PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that cracks were appearing in the ties between her party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) due to “personal actions” of the Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The ties between the PML-Q and the PTI, who have formed a coalition government in Punjab, have been making the headlines for a year after the former had reportedly blamed the ruling party for not fulfiling promises it had made earlier. Amid sporadically recurring reports of rifts between the two parties, it was reported in June this year that the matter was settled after the PTI had agreed to one of the PML-Q's demands of providing development funds to its MNAs.

Speaking on a Geo News programme earlier today, Awan, while referring to a recent incident where she was denied entry to Punjab Assembly premises, said the move was a clear indication of the shrinking ties between the two parties.

On Aug 9, videos circulating on social media showed Awan being stopped by security personnel at the entrance of the provincial legislature. The officials showed her a list of guests who were allowed for PTI MPA Ahsan Saleem Baryar's oathtaking ceremony, from which her own name had been struck off. Subsequently, she left the premises.

“A few days ago, I facilitated enrollment of a son of vice president of PML-Q into PTI and then got him a ticket from PP-38. And if somebody leaves [Pervez Elahi’s] party, contests election from some other platform and manages to get elected … and if the MNA from the constituency is denied access to the provincial assembly, it is a clear indication of souring ties between the two allies,” said the PM’s former aide.

She said the “cracks have become visible due to personal actions of the speaker.”

The PTI leader added there were several such instances. “A bill related to journalists was recently tabled and approved on a private members’ day that later triggered protests from the journalists' community. Subsequently, I raised a voice that it was a private member’s bill and not the government’s”.

She further said that a message was sent to her later that the government was not bound to undertake legislation with her consent.

Speaking about her appointment as adviser to the Punjab chief minister, she said the prime minister and Saifullah Naizi had convinced her to go to the province “because of my requirement there”.

“Despite losing the elections, I worked in the province for three years and as a result I emerged victorious from PP-38.”

She said competitors often pull their opponents' leg and it was a democratic way to make efforts for progress and “in case someone did that to me, I would hold no grudge against that person.”

The former adviser said Prime Minister Imran Khan, would assign her a new role if the party felt her services were required for the country and the province.

She said Punjab was a difficult battleground, adding that the PTI’s main rival party had set a different trend among the public and bureaucracy.

“Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who is an honest man, is not highlighting on media the public welfare works he has undertaken and anyone who doesn’t brag about and publicise their works fails to get prominence on media screens,” she explained.

She said she was the fifth information minister changed in the province and hoped her successor “plays his innings till last”, adding that the erstwhile office-holders perhaps failed to meet the expectations of the leadership.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A Bostonian
Aug 11, 2021 02:09pm
Oh no she is back :(
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 11, 2021 02:15pm
Not looking forward to the election media cycle..
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Aug 11, 2021 02:18pm
PTI is a failed and sinking ship
Reply Recommend 0
Fifth Grade Failed
Aug 11, 2021 02:26pm
They will come back even stronger.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 11, 2021 02:35pm
Whoever tries to ditch IK, will sign his political death warrant.
Reply Recommend 0
Ejaz Khan
Aug 11, 2021 02:37pm
PML(Q) is also a corrupts party. A dynasty family's party. Everybody know in Gujrat. Better to get rid of them.
Reply Recommend 0
Absolutely not
Aug 11, 2021 02:38pm
After being booted out she sees these things.grapes are sour? The same will befall other paid spokespersons. Imran is quick to dump people once he uses them. Tareen is one example
Reply Recommend 0
Multani pir baba
Aug 11, 2021 02:41pm
Most useless person
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 11, 2021 02:43pm
She is right.
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Aug 11, 2021 02:47pm
Not significant.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehak Gulab
Aug 11, 2021 02:48pm
Well known loose cannon!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The wolves among us
Updated 11 Aug 2021

The wolves among us

If Pakistani women are insisting on justice for Noor, abusive men in the country are likely worried that domestic violence laws.
Waiting for a call
11 Aug 2021

Waiting for a call

There’s little the PM can do to detoxify Biden’s thoughts.
Politicians’ real enemy
Updated 10 Aug 2021

Politicians’ real enemy

Chief secretaries and police chiefs have been appointed and removed at a mind-boggling pace.

Editorial

11 Aug 2021

Food out of reach

FOOD price inflation has been rearing its menacing head for the last couple of years, increasing the strain on...
11 Aug 2021

Contaminated water

SHINY new high-rises and sprawling gated communities are a superficial yardstick of ‘development’, and yet are...
Temple restoration
Updated 11 Aug 2021

Temple restoration

Given the insecurity that grips Pakistan’s minorities, it is encouraging to see authorities crack down promptly on perpetrators.
Culture of sports
Updated 10 Aug 2021

Culture of sports

It is imperative for the prime minister to call a meeting of all stakeholders immediately and devise a way forward.
10 Aug 2021

Ogra’s recommendation

OGRA HAS rightly, albeit after a long delay, approached the government and lawmakers for the formulation of a...
10 Aug 2021

Muharram precautions

THE Covid-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, with the Delta variant continuing to infect a large number of ...