August 11, 2021

US wants Afghanistan's neighbours to not recognise imposed govt in Kabul

Anwar IqbalPublished August 11, 2021 - Updated August 11, 2021 11:52am
In this file photo, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, February 8. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, February 8. — Reuters/File

The United States wants Afghanistan’s neighbours not to recognise any government in Kabul that has been imposed by force.

The demand — made at a Tuesday afternoon news briefing at the US State Department — preceded a meeting of the Troika Plus nations in Doha on Wednesday.

The group, which includes the US, Russia, China and Pakistan, is aimed at finding a political solution to the decades-old war in Afghanistan.

During the news briefing, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that two key meetings were being held in Doha this week, bringing together representatives from the region and beyond and from multilateral organisations.

The participants will press for a reduction in violence, a ceasefire and a “commitment by the part of these regional and broader governments and multilateral and international institutions not to recognise any government that is imposed by force," Price said.

The meetings in the Qatari capital come as the Taliban have stepped up their campaign to defeat the government as foreign forces withdraw.

On Wednesday, the Taliban seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan, putting nine of the nation’s 34 in the insurgents’ hands.

US Special envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad is representing Washington in the talks in Doha.

Pakistan has sent its special envoy Muhammad Sadiq and its ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Khan. Kremlin’s envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and the newly appointed Chinese envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiao Yong are representing their countries.

All these countries have major stakes in bringing peace to Afghanistan and are seeking a regional consensus on the Afghan conflict despite their differences.

In the press briefing, Price said that Khalilzad had been sent to Doha to “advance a collective international response to what can only be termed as a rapidly deteriorating security situation”.

However, the US media on Tuesday reported that Khalilzad was there to warn the Taliban against pursuing a military victory on ground.

He will “deliver a blunt message: A Taliban government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan will not be recognised,” media reported.

In a Voice of America interview earlier this week, the Afghan-born US envoy warned that if the Taliban took over the country by force, “they will become a pariah state".

He reminded the insurgents that “there must be a political solution, a political agreement for a lasting peace, and we will stay with it. We are committed to staying with it until that goal is achieved.”

In another interview with Radio Free Europe, Khalilzad — the architect of the 2020 US-Taliban agreement that paved the way for the foreign pullout — warned of a “protracted war” if the Afghan government and the Taliban focus on a “military solution” to end hostilities.

He said that the lack of progress in peace talks has led “both sides to focus on a military solution”.

Extended Troika

The Extended Troika, a Moscow-initiated group, conducts regular consultations to find a negotiated solution to the Afghan conflict.

The Troika talks preceded a meeting on Tuesday of Afghanistan’s immediate neighbours. Russia, the United Nations and US were also invited to this meeting.

The Extended Troika is also holding separate consultations with Doha-based Taliban and Kabul government representatives to push slow-moving intra-Afghan peace talks.

A spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al Jazeera TV that the group was committed to the negotiation path in Doha and does not want it to collapse.

However, a member of the Afghan government delegation in Doha demanded a mediator in the negotiations "to determine the seriousness of the parties".

But the Taliban spokesman claimed that “it was the government that rejected the principle of a mediator, not the Taliban”.

US defence secretary calls COAS

On Monday, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin called Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and “expressed his interest in continuing to improve the US-Pakistan relationship and build upon our multiple shared interests in the region,” the Pentagon said.

“Secretary Austin and General Bajwa discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, regional security and stability, and the bilateral defence relationship more broadly,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby added.

Responding to a journalist’s question, Kirby said the US continues to have conversations with the Pakistani leadership about safe havens that exist along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“We are mindful that those safe havens are only providing a source of more insecurity and more instability inside Afghanistan. We are not bashful about having that discussion with Pakistani leaders,” he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, however, has lamented using Pakistan as a scapegoat for the problems in Afghanistan, as he responded to the allegations levelled by Afghanistan at the United Nations Security Council.

"It is unfortunate to make Pakistan a scapegoat for the failures of others; the issues of governance and meltdown of Afghan National Defence Forces need to be looked into — and not just start pointing fingers at Pakistan," he said at a recent briefing in Islamabad.

Comments (31)
Fastrack
Aug 11, 2021 11:50am
We create the mess. You clean it up? Don't think so. And stop dictating from thousands of miles away.
Reply Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Aug 11, 2021 11:55am
Dear USA stay away and let neighbors of Afghanistan sit together and decide what is the best for Afghanistan and region. You have done amazing job in last 20 years already.
Reply Recommend 0
UFO
Aug 11, 2021 11:56am
What about the imposed government in Egypt?
Reply Recommend 0
Afridi Tariq
Aug 11, 2021 11:57am
So the govt of past 20 years was not an "imposed govt"?
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Ghaffar
Aug 11, 2021 11:58am
As if governments in Egypt , Saudi Arabia etc are not imposed governments !!
Reply Recommend 0
Afridi Tariq
Aug 11, 2021 11:58am
So the 20 years long govt was not an, "imposed govt". That's what they mean?
Reply Recommend 0
sultan, Eng.
Aug 11, 2021 12:06pm
the US must keep its want, advice and needs to itself. every sovereign state acts the way that suits its interests like the US itself always does, to say the least.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Aug 11, 2021 12:07pm
That in itself tells you what the intelligence services are telling the Biden Administration about the prospects of Afghan government surviving for too long! Dictating to other sovereign nations what and what not to do in dealing with the future Taliban government, flies in the face of a democracy like the US. Each nation will decide for herself what is in her best interest.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Aug 11, 2021 12:07pm
US a complete failure and in disarray, stop dictating others, every nation knows its best interests.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak lover
Aug 11, 2021 12:09pm
Wow! US had taken control of Afghanistan by talks with Talibans in 2001? everyone uses force in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Aug 11, 2021 12:10pm
And what about legitimacy provided by the US by signing the accord with Taliban. US just want to have something from others but not ought to admit anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 11, 2021 12:12pm
We do not recognize imposed Government of Joe Biden - says Donald Trump
Reply Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Aug 11, 2021 12:13pm
US must admit its defeat in Afghanistan and work closely with Taleban, who are still a mighty force in Afghanistan and find an everlasting peaceful resolution to the conflict. These threats to neighboring countries will not work at all but create more disorder, destruction and chaos in the country. Immediately, the UN brokered peaceful plan may be developed with the consultation of all stakeholders including Taleban, Govt. of Afghanistan, neighboring countries and permanent UN SC Members.
Reply Recommend 0
Naveed Khan
Aug 11, 2021 12:15pm
For the first time the US administration has talked sense and substance to call upon the neighbouring countries not to recognize any "imposed govt" in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Proud Pakistani
Aug 11, 2021 12:16pm
Wow, today is the first time i see there was no imposed govt in any country by America, neither in Iraq, Nor in Afghanistan and definitely not in oil-rich Islamic countries.
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Aug 11, 2021 12:17pm
So, USA is taking Pakistan's stance. Afg army despite having backup by of super powers for 20 years couldn't eliminate Taliban and now surrendering meekly is enough proof they have no right to rule.
Reply Recommend 0
Sabah
Aug 11, 2021 12:19pm
So if the Afghans, rationally, don't resist and accept the Taliban, it will be acceptable? How was North America taken over? After each war, isn't the side with the military victory the one which calls the shots?
Reply Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Aug 11, 2021 12:20pm
This is a lip service only. US knew that after they would leave Afghanistan, the Taliban would take control. Why US uses a word "impose". It was imminent, not impose.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 11, 2021 12:20pm
Nevertheless, the Taliban are bendits not liberators.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 11, 2021 12:22pm
@Fastrack, ... Can we dictate from across the border?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 11, 2021 12:24pm
@Moiz, ... The Taliban is not imposing a government? There will be free elections?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 11, 2021 12:25pm
65 percent of Afghanistan is under the control of the Taliban and they are still repeating the old mantra of safe havens inside pakistan. I just want to ask why the US is not sanctioning Qatar who has provided offices to the Taliban leaders.
Reply Recommend 0
A Khan
Aug 11, 2021 12:38pm
What about current govt. Wasn't it imposed by the US?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Aug 11, 2021 12:40pm
Really?? After a humiliating defeat in Afghanistan at immense cost, Biden thinks he can dictate to the rest of the world to follow the US lead?? In fact, by sitting down in Doha and meeting face to face with the Taliban negotiators, US has already recognized them as an entity, an important force in Afghanistan and a future government. If you did not recognize the Talibans, then there would no grounds to shake hands with them or negotiate endlessly for over 2 years!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Aug 11, 2021 12:49pm
Given the hasty retreat, U.S. is now clueless what to do so they keep coming up with brainless demands.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Afridi
Aug 11, 2021 12:52pm
Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah have been imposed on Afghanistan by the US. This government is not recognized by the Taliban and its neighbours. Time has come for US to give these two some land in the US and settle them their, like many before them. Once gone, then serious business of reconciliation has to start between Taliban and local war lords for Afghanistan’s future. Real future.
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Aug 11, 2021 12:52pm
Hmmmm, there is a vote of confidence in "Afghan Government" this statement assume the inevitability! this is how law of nature punishes no matter how powerful you are!!! after 20 years this statement!!!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 11, 2021 12:52pm
The current government of US stooge Ashraf Ghani, is already an imposed Government in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sugon Deeznutz
Aug 11, 2021 12:53pm
Wait a minute, that means back to pre 2001 situation, Taliban in power and neighbors except one not recognizing them. what has USA achieved in these 20 years?
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Aug 11, 2021 12:53pm
Some personal vested interests in Pakistan are trying to impose the American agenda for the region We have suffered enough for the last 70 years due to the US dictation. You have created a mess wherever you gone, be it Vietnam, Africa, Middle East, etc. Please leave us alone. Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghans for the last 20 years, lets welcome the true representatives of the Afghan people, the Taliban with open arms.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 11, 2021 12:53pm
The Taliban government is a reality, one cannot ignore even if they want to. Just go along with the new government and work for bringing peace in the region.
Reply Recommend 0

