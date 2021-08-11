Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 11, 2021

3 more provincial capitals fall to Taliban: Afghan officials

APPublished August 11, 2021 - Updated August 11, 2021 11:12am
Taliban fighters are seen inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. — AP
Taliban fighters are seen inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. — AP

The Taliban seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan, officials said on Wednesday, putting nine of the nation’s 34 in the insurgents’ hands amid the US withdrawal from the country.

The fall of the capitals of Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces to the northeast and Farah province to the west put increasing pressure on the country’s central government to stem the tide of the advance.

While Kabul itself has not been directly threatened in the advance, the Taliban offensive continues to stretch Afghan security forces now largely fighting against the insurgents on their own.

The Afghan government and military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Humayoon Shahidzada, a lawmaker from Farah, confirmed to The Associated Press his province’s capital fell. Hujatullah Kheradmand, a lawmaker from Badakhshan, said the Taliban had seized his province. An Afghan official, who spoke on condition of anonymity about an unacknowledged loss, said Baghlan’s capital also fell.

The insurgents earlier captured six other provincial capitals in the country in less than a week, including Kunduz city in Kunduz province — one of the country’s largest cities.

After a 20-year Western military mission and billions of dollars spent training and shoring up Afghan forces, many are at odds to explain why the regular forces have collapsed, fleeing the battle sometimes by the hundreds. The fighting has fallen largely to small groups of elite forces and the Afghan air force.

The success of the Taliban blitz has added urgency to the need to restart the long-stalled talks in Qatar that could end the fighting and move Afghanistan towards an inclusive interim administration. The insurgents have so far refused to return to the negotiating table.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rashid
Aug 11, 2021 11:17am
Sad news for eastern neighbour.
Reply Recommend 0
uz
Aug 11, 2021 11:23am
What afghan government did in the past 20 years?
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Aug 11, 2021 11:24am
With the speed Taliban are advancing they will reach IOK within 3 months.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Aug 11, 2021 11:25am
The Americans conspiracy to fight among Muslims is ruined. Desire of west to neutralize the Muslims power by fighting each other is going to be finished.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The wolves among us
Updated 11 Aug 2021

The wolves among us

If Pakistani women are insisting on justice for Noor, abusive men in the country are likely worried that domestic violence laws.
Waiting for a call
11 Aug 2021

Waiting for a call

There’s little the PM can do to detoxify Biden’s thoughts.
Politicians’ real enemy
Updated 10 Aug 2021

Politicians’ real enemy

Chief secretaries and police chiefs have been appointed and removed at a mind-boggling pace.

Editorial

11 Aug 2021

Food out of reach

FOOD price inflation has been rearing its menacing head for the last couple of years, increasing the strain on...
11 Aug 2021

Contaminated water

SHINY new high-rises and sprawling gated communities are a superficial yardstick of ‘development’, and yet are...
Temple restoration
Updated 11 Aug 2021

Temple restoration

Given the insecurity that grips Pakistan’s minorities, it is encouraging to see authorities crack down promptly on perpetrators.
Culture of sports
Updated 10 Aug 2021

Culture of sports

It is imperative for the prime minister to call a meeting of all stakeholders immediately and devise a way forward.
10 Aug 2021

Ogra’s recommendation

OGRA HAS rightly, albeit after a long delay, approached the government and lawmakers for the formulation of a...
10 Aug 2021

Muharram precautions

THE Covid-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, with the Delta variant continuing to infect a large number of ...