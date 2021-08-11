Protected National Park encroached upon by govt entities & private parties, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has observed that government entities and private parties have encroached upon the protected National Park while the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and civic agencies have turned a deaf ear to these serious environmental issues.

The observation came during the hearing on Tuesday by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah of a petition filed by academician Prof Zahid Baig Mirza through Advocate Mohammad Aslam Khaki and Afzal Siddiqui.

The court was informed that “the National Park area has been illegally encroached by various private persons and government entities, including Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy”.

Court issues directive for removing encroachments

As per the court order, the encroachment on the National Park is contemptuous and the contemnors are liable to be prosecuted.

IWMB chairperson Rina Saeed Khan was asked whether any action has been taken to remove the encroachments and whether proceedings have been initiated against the persons involved, including the heads of government entities who had allegedly chosen to take the law into their own hands.

When Ms Khan responded in the negative, Chief Justice Minallah expressed displeasure and remarked that “inaction on part of public functionaries is beyond comprehension and deprecated because their conduct is exposing future generations to serious consequences due to environmental degradation and climate change”.

The court directed the Capital Development Authority and IWMB to “forthwith fulfil their respective statutory obligations by identifying illegal encroachments of the specified area of the National Park and ensure that they are removed”.

The court also directed the interior secretary to provide assistance to these functionaries so that the specified area of the National Park is restored and those who have violated its notified limits are held accountable.

Chief Justice Minallah said it was “needless to mention that no one is above the law”.

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2021