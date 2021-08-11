Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 11, 2021

Remittances decline by 2pc in July, but still over $2bn

Shahid IqbalPublished August 11, 2021 - Updated August 11, 2021 07:19am
The inflow of remittances continued with over $2bn for the 14th consecutive month. — AFP/File
The inflow of remittances continued with over $2bn for the 14th consecutive month. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Overseas Pakistanis working around the world sent $2.71 billion last month.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday said that this was the second highest level of remittances reported in the month of July.

The inflow of remittances continued with over $2bn for the 14th consecutive month.

“In terms of growth, remittances increased by 0.7 per cent over previous month and showed a decline by 2.1pc over the same month last year,” said the SBP.

The central bank said this marginal year-on-year dec­line was largely on account of Eidul Azha, which resulted in fewer working days in July compared to the same month last year.

The previous financial year witnessed record inflow of remittances worth $29.4bn with growth of 27pc which supported the external account of the country.

The inflow of remittances enabled the government to bridge a very high trade deficit as the import bill kept increasing in each month of FY21 leaving no chance for the country ending the fiscal year FY21 with a current account surplus.

Till the end of 11 months of FY21 the current account was surplus with $153m but June posted a huge deficit and the year at 0.6pc current account deficit of GDP.

According to the latest data issued on Tuesday, the inflow from Saudi Arabia fell to $641 million from $821m in the same month of the previous financial year. The inflow from Saudi Arabia was the highest with $7.667bn in FY21 compared to $6.61bn of FY20.

The SBP data showed that the second highest remittances of $530m came from the United Arab Emirates in July FY22 with a decline of 1.4pc compared to the same month of previous financial year. In the entire FY21, the remittances from the UAE grew by 8.9pc to $6.114bn as compared to $5.612bn in FY20.

The inflow from the United States of America showed a growth of 24pc in July while it grew by 82pc in the same month of the last financial year. Pakistan received $312m compared to $251m in the corresponding period of last year.

The inflows from the US during the previous financial year jumped by 58pc to $2.756bn against a net decline of 47pc during the previous financial year.

The remittances from the United Kingdom remained the same with an inflow of $393m in July compared to the same period of last financial year.

The inflows from the UK grew by 58.3pc in FY21 against a decline of 24.7pc in the preceding year while the remittances of $4.067bn from that country were the third largest in terms of amount.

The inflows from the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) declined by 1.1pc to $294m from $297m in July last year.

The inflows from the GCC countries in FY21 showed an inflow of $3.309bn while the growth was 13.7pc against 37pc of the preceding year.

The inflow from the European Union increased by 31pc to $298m in July FY22.

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Aug 11, 2021 07:38am
Mr. IK, please give some good news about Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Khader
Aug 11, 2021 07:39am
Credit must go to IMF for forcing Pakistan to float rupee
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The wolves among us
Updated 11 Aug 2021

The wolves among us

If Pakistani women are insisting on justice for Noor, abusive men in the country are likely worried that domestic violence laws.
Waiting for a call
11 Aug 2021

Waiting for a call

There’s little the PM can do to detoxify Biden’s thoughts.
Politicians’ real enemy
Updated 10 Aug 2021

Politicians’ real enemy

Chief secretaries and police chiefs have been appointed and removed at a mind-boggling pace.

Editorial

11 Aug 2021

Food out of reach

FOOD price inflation has been rearing its menacing head for the last couple of years, increasing the strain on...
11 Aug 2021

Contaminated water

SHINY new high-rises and sprawling gated communities are a superficial yardstick of ‘development’, and yet are...
Temple restoration
Updated 11 Aug 2021

Temple restoration

Given the insecurity that grips Pakistan’s minorities, it is encouraging to see authorities crack down promptly on perpetrators.
Culture of sports
Updated 10 Aug 2021

Culture of sports

It is imperative for the prime minister to call a meeting of all stakeholders immediately and devise a way forward.
10 Aug 2021

Ogra’s recommendation

OGRA HAS rightly, albeit after a long delay, approached the government and lawmakers for the formulation of a...
10 Aug 2021

Muharram precautions

THE Covid-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, with the Delta variant continuing to infect a large number of ...