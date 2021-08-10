Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 11, 2021

EU vows help for Afghanistan's neighbours on refugees

AFPPublished August 10, 2021 - Updated August 10, 2021 11:33pm
Internally displaced Afghan families, who fled from Kunduz and Takhar provinces due to battles between Taliban and Afghan security forces sit at the Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul on August 10. — AFP
Internally displaced Afghan families, who fled from Kunduz and Takhar provinces due to battles between Taliban and Afghan security forces sit at the Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul on August 10. — AFP

The European Union said on Tuesday it was eyeing more support for Afghanistan's neighbours as a senior official warned fighting could force half a million people to flee abroad.

“The first priority is to continue to provide the best possible support according to the means available to those countries that are the most affected,” a senior EU official said.

“So it's important to continue strengthening direct support to those countries and the different types of organisations, non-governmental organisations or international organisations that are present in the field and providing assistance to displaced persons and refugees.”

The 27-nation bloc is nervously watching as the Taliban sweep across the conflict-wracked country as foreign troops depart.

Brussels fears the violence could lead to a repeat of the 2015 crisis that saw around a million migrants — many from Syria — arrive in the EU and sparked major political problems at home.

The United Nations says that so far this year there have been no “large-scale displacements” across Afghanistan's borders despite the Taliban's advance.

And the EU official said that the number of arrivals from Afghanistan since the start of January was around 4,000, 25 per cent lower than in 2020.

But another official from the bloc said the UN estimated that 500,000 people could be pushed to leave Afghanistan for Pakistan, Iran and Tajikistan as the situation deteriorates.

The UN says that Iran and Pakistan already host “more than two million registered Afghan refugees in total” after decades of conflict in the country.

While the bloc hopes to stave off a massive influx of people, an official said that Brussels was working to help resettle Afghans who worked for the EU.

“We are in intense cooperation with all our member states, to make sure that our local agents and their dependents may either, if they wish, go to a European Union member state or go to another state in the region,” the official said.

The EU's ambassador to Kabul currently remains in Afghanistan despite the deteriorating security situation and officials insist the bloc aims to maintain its diplomatic presence.

Officials said that nine member states also still have functioning embassies in the country.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Any cat that catches the mice
Updated 10 Aug 2021

Any cat that catches the mice

There was once a time in India when senior ministers would quit over a train mishap here or a financial bungling there.
Three years on
10 Aug 2021

Three years on

Policies in major areas show a state of drift.
Enabling success
10 Aug 2021

Enabling success

For every Arshad, there are millions who are unable to follow their dreams.
An inescapable contest?
Updated 09 Aug 2021

An inescapable contest?

Continuing confrontation between US and China will have far-reaching global consequences.

Editorial

Culture of sports
Updated 10 Aug 2021

Culture of sports

It is imperative for the prime minister to call a meeting of all stakeholders immediately and devise a way forward.
10 Aug 2021

Ogra’s recommendation

OGRA HAS rightly, albeit after a long delay, approached the government and lawmakers for the formulation of a...
10 Aug 2021

Muharram precautions

THE Covid-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, with the Delta variant continuing to infect a large number of ...
Curriculum debate
Updated 09 Aug 2021

Curriculum debate

To put some 23m out-of-school children in school requires twice as many schools as we have at present and more funding.
Updated 09 Aug 2021

Tree plantation drive

WITH the monsoon plantation drive in full swing in Islamabad and the adjoining areas, the government appears to be...
09 Aug 2021

Lebanon violence

RECENT cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel have sent up red flags, with the UN monitoring team in...