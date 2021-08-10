Dawn Logo

UAE residents in Pakistan no longer need Covid-19 vaccination certificate to travel to Dubai: airline

Dawn.comPublished August 10, 2021 - Updated August 10, 2021 04:22pm
Emirates say UAE residents from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda can travel to Dubai subject to PCR test on arrival. — Reuters/File
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has again revised its travel rules for residents flying into Dubai from six countries — Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda — saying they are no longer required to carry Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry into the emirate, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to the updated travel rules published on the national flag carrier Emirates' website, all passengers with a valid UAE residence visa will be allowed to travel to and through Dubai from the above listed countries upon fulfilling the following conditions:

  • Dubai visa holders must apply for pre‑entry approval through General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)﻿.
  • Passengers must have a valid Covid-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours between the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure. Only Covid-19 PCR test reports from certified labs that issue a QR code linked to the original report will be accepted.
  • Passengers must complete a Covid-19 PCR rapid test four hours before the departure of their flight. (Rapid antigen test will not be accepted).
  • Passengers must complete a Covid‑19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

The advisory also noted that UAE nationals are exempt from the first three conditions, but would have to undertake a Covid‑19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai. It added that all other passengers, except UAE nationals, who have been in India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda in the past 14 days will not be permitted to enter Dubai.

Travel woes

A significant number of passengers travelling from Pakistan to Dubai were denied boarding from Pakis­tan on Aug 6 for not having negative rapid PCR test conducted within four hours before departure of flights.

The negative rapid PCR test conducted within four hours prior to departure of a flight for Dubai had been made mandatory by the UAE authorities. However, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan said they didn't have the facility of rapid PCR test at any international airport of the country.

In a press release issued the same day, a spokesman for the CAA had said that the stipulation had been mandated by UAE authorities without any prior information to the CAA or any other department.

