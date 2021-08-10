Dawn Logo

Pakistan rejects report of 'cracking down' on dissidents abroad

Naveed SiddiquiPublished August 10, 2021 - Updated August 10, 2021 02:22pm
The Foreign Office says claims in the report appear to be a part of rather “blatant on-going misinformation campaign” against Pakistan to malign the country and its state institutions. — File photo

Pakistan on Tuesday “categorically rejected” a foreign media report claiming the country was cracking down on dissidents abroad, with the Foreign Office terming such accusations baseless.

The FO, responding to the report published in The Guardian, said there was no question of any threat being made to any national of any state including Pakistan’s own nationals living anywhere on any pretext whatsoever.

The report had claimed that exiled Pakistanis who were critical of the military had been warned by UK authorities “that they will be targeted”.

“Pakistan, a strong UK ally — particularly on intelligence issues — might be prepared to target individuals on British soil,” the story alleged.

The Guardian report also featured a statement from Mark Lyall Grant, the former UK high commissioner to Pakistan, who said: “If there is illegal pressure, in particular on journalists in the UK, then I would expect the law enforcement agencies and the British government to take notice of that and to make an appropriate legal and/or diplomatic response.”

The report also noted that a man was charged in London last month with conspiring to murder political activist Ahmad Waqass Goraya in the Netherlands.

It also said political analyst Ayesha Siddiqa had received an Osman warning from the Metropolitan Police — a warning named after a case from the late 90s. The warning was issued by British authorities who believe there is a death threat to the prospective victim.

Reacting to the claims carried in the report, the Foreign Office spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the unsubstantiated allegations appeared to be part of the rather “blatant on-going misinformation campaign” against Pakistan to malign the country and its state institutions.

The spokesperson insisted that Pakistan is a parliamentary democracy with a “vibrant civil society, free media and independent judiciary”, which remains fully committed to promotion and protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination.

“Our strong commitment to the right to freedom of opinion and expression is demonstrated by presence of scores of vibrant media channels and newspapers in the country,” said the statement.

The Foreign Office rued that the provision of a platform for peddling of unsubstantiated and false narratives against Pakistan by any news outlet was “regrettable”.

Attiya
Aug 10, 2021 02:29pm
In this scenario , Hamid Mir’a recent interview to BBC will not help! Media crackdown has been pretty visible and blatant since PTI came to power!
Reply Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Aug 10, 2021 02:37pm
Due to the refusal of Pakistan to give its bases to America, and its decision to stay away from Afghan war, it will be given very tough time by America and its allies. Therefore, Pakistan needs to pursue aggressive foreign policy without showing any inch of distance from its position, strengthen its borders and internal security and more importantly reinvigorate its foreign policy and may be change the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is totally incapable to deal with the international affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Aug 10, 2021 02:40pm
Happend in Nawaz Sharif's, Banazir Bhutto's era. Media was completely bond. There were only 2 channels in Pakistan. PTV and MTN. But Gen. Musharaf efforts made Media 100% free. Today we have 100s of channels in every local language in Pakistan. Media is free today.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 10, 2021 02:44pm
Saving own country interests, is one of the top most job of national intelligence agencies.
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter truth
Aug 10, 2021 02:44pm
Can't reject truth..........
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Aug 10, 2021 02:49pm
Very clear, UK want to keep shareef.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Aug 10, 2021 02:51pm
Why I am not surprised by targeting of dissidents by Pakistani government. This has been done before and denied before.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 10, 2021 02:51pm
Pakistan is isolated thanks to facist PTI and PMIK
Reply Recommend 0
Sandy
Aug 10, 2021 03:09pm
The International Media is highly influenced by US and India and a sophisticted propaganda is being distributed against Pakistan and its Military.
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Aug 10, 2021 03:12pm
Taking lessons on how to quash dissent from Iron brother
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan A
Aug 10, 2021 03:22pm
Sue Guardian for defamation
Reply Recommend 0

