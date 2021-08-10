Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 10, 2021

US in talks with Pakistan over 'terrorist safe havens' along Afghan border: Pentagon

Dawn.comPublished August 10, 2021 - Updated August 10, 2021 01:30pm
"We all have a shared sense of importance of closing down those [terrorist] safe havens along Pak-Afghan border and not allowing them to be used by the Taliban or other terrorist networks to sow discord," says John F. Kirby. — Photo courtesy: US Department of Defence website
"We all have a shared sense of importance of closing down those [terrorist] safe havens along Pak-Afghan border and not allowing them to be used by the Taliban or other terrorist networks to sow discord," says John F. Kirby. — Photo courtesy: US Department of Defence website

The Pentagon has said the alleged presence of “terrorist safe havens” along the Pak-Afghan border was causing instability inside Afghanistan and the United States was in talks with Pakistani leadership for “closing down” such sanctuaries.

Addressing reporters in Washington during a press briefing on Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said "we all have a shared sense of importance of closing down those safe havens and not allowing them to be used by the Taliban or other terrorist networks to sow discord."

"We're also mindful that Pakistan and the Pakistani people also fall victim to terrorist activities that emanate from that same region,” he remarked.

He underlined that the US was helping Afghan forces in a myriad of other ways. "The Afghans have capacity; they have capability, they have a capable Air Force," he stressed.

The spokesperson was asked to provide substantiation of his statement on Afghan forces being equipped as six provincial capitals in Afghanistan had already been lost to the Taliban.

Kirby said: “I have the proof that they have a force of over 300,000 soldiers and police. They have a modern Air Force. They have modern weaponry; they have an organisational structure. They have a lot of advantages that the Taliban don't have. Taliban doesn't have an Air Force, Taliban doesn't own airspace…”

To another query about India’s role in Afghanistan, the Pentagon spokesperson remarked that India had played a “constructive role” in Afghanistan in the past in terms of “training and other infrastructure improvements”.

When asked about a prospective role for Pakistan and India in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said, “We want all neighbouring countries to not take actions that make the situation in Afghanistan more dangerous than it is already,” he underlined.

He urged Afghanistan’s neighbour countries to continue to try to use international pressure to get a negotiated peaceful political settlement to this war.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Any cat that catches the mice
Updated 10 Aug 2021

Any cat that catches the mice

There was once a time in India when senior ministers would quit over a train mishap here or a financial bungling there.
Three years on
10 Aug 2021

Three years on

Policies in major areas show a state of drift.
Enabling success
10 Aug 2021

Enabling success

For every Arshad, there are millions who are unable to follow their dreams.
An inescapable contest?
Updated 09 Aug 2021

An inescapable contest?

Continuing confrontation between US and China will have far-reaching global consequences.

Editorial

Culture of sports
Updated 10 Aug 2021

Culture of sports

It is imperative for the prime minister to call a meeting of all stakeholders immediately and devise a way forward.
10 Aug 2021

Ogra’s recommendation

OGRA HAS rightly, albeit after a long delay, approached the government and lawmakers for the formulation of a...
10 Aug 2021

Muharram precautions

THE Covid-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, with the Delta variant continuing to infect a large number of ...
Curriculum debate
Updated 09 Aug 2021

Curriculum debate

To put some 23m out-of-school children in school requires twice as many schools as we have at present and more funding.
Updated 09 Aug 2021

Tree plantation drive

WITH the monsoon plantation drive in full swing in Islamabad and the adjoining areas, the government appears to be...
09 Aug 2021

Lebanon violence

RECENT cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel have sent up red flags, with the UN monitoring team in...