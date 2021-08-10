PM Imran to review Karachi Transformation Plan in rare visit to port city today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected in Karachi today (Tuesday) for a day-long visit, during which he will attend the inauguration ceremony of a ship lift and transfer system at the Karachi Shipyard and chair a meeting at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to review the Rs1.1 trillion Karachi Transformation Plan.

"The prime minister will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of [the] ship lift and transfer system at [the] Karachi Shipyard," says a tweet posted on PM's Office's Twitter account, followed by another one stating that the premier would also visit the KPT headquarters, where he will be briefed on the trust's performance.

He is to later inaugurate a tree plantation campaign at Sonmiani beach in Balochitsan's Lasbela district, added another tweet.

The prime minister's visit to the port city comes as his government is set to complete its three years in power and, with the next general elections just two years away, political analysts suggesting that the premier has his sight set on Sindh's vote bank.

An important development in this regard was the appointment of former Sindh chief minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim as the premier's special assistant on Sindh affairs in July.

A month prior to his appointment as the prime minister's aide, Rahim was quoted by The News as saying that the premier had tasked him with organising the PTI in Sindh, and that people would hear "good news" from the province in the coming days.

Moreover, a Dawn.com report had quoted government sources as saying at the time of Rahim's appointment that Prime Minister Imran planned to hold public gatherings in Sindh starting from August and Rahim's appointment was seen important in that context.

A day after Rahim's appointment, Federal Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had shared a plan for the PTI's campaign in the province, said a Dawn report. The report had further stated that the foreign minister had shared the plan while on a visit to Karachi and that the ruling party intended to campaign "aggressively in every town and district" of Sindh.

The same report had quoted Qureshi as saying: “Is it an anti-democracy act or against the law if the PTI comes to Sindh, meets people and invites them to join the party? Why is there so much hue and cry over this? We are not here to conquer the people but to serve them. We are here to tell the people that they have an alternative."

More recently, days before today's visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives to cleanse Sindh of street crimes, lawlessness and dacoits with the help of security forces and other agencies working under the federal government.

He had given the instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting on security issues of Sindh and tasked Pakistan Rangers, Anti-Narcotics Force, Federal Investigation Agency and Pakistan Customs to conduct operations against dacoits in different parts of the province.

The premier had issued similar instructions in May, when he had directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid to visit Sindh and prepare a strategy to deal with the worsening law and order situation in the province.