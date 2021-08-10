Dawn Logo

PM Imran inaugurates ship lift and transfer system at Karachi Shipyard in rare visit to port city

Dawn.comPublished August 10, 2021 - Updated August 10, 2021 02:58pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the inaugural ceremony of a ship lift and transfer system at the Karachi Shipyard. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the inaugural ceremony of a ship lift and transfer system at the Karachi Shipyard. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the ship lift and transfer system at the Karachi Shipyard during a rare day-long visit to the port city.

The prime minister will later chair a meeting at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to review the Rs1.1 trillion Karachi Transformation Plan as well.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister expressed pleasure at the progress in using technology for various tasks. He said it was not just a matter of using technology for its own purposes but also using it to make money.

"Now we will be able to [service] 12 ships and ship lift 7,400 tonnes. This is progress. We have to save the country's money using technology," he said, adding that foreign exchange reserves would be saved due to the inaugurated facility being available here now,

The prime minister said that as the new system's services developed, they could be provided to others as well and used to earn foreign exchange.

He added that the challenge ahead was the increasing pressure on the current account due to increasing economic development and outflow of dollars.

"So we will earn dollars from what you have done today and we will sell these services ahead. We have to do everything to promote our exports, encourage overseas Pakistanis to send remittances through banking channels, attract foreign investment so money comes from abroad and stop money laundering which we are completely focusing on now."

The premier added that money laundering was the "biggest problem" of the developing world with corrupt rulers transferring money abroad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that apart from the above measures, import substitution was needed as well. "This is the direction of our country and we have set out on it," he said.

The premier lamented that Pakistan had not realised its potential in the past and instead ventured on an "easy path", becoming an import-led economy that became dependent on foreign aid.

Now, however, he was "happy that the effort is again underway to stand on our own feet".

Sight on Sindh

The prime minister's visit to Karachi comes as his government is set to complete its three years in power and, with the next general elections just two years away, political analysts suggesting that the premier has his sight set on Sindh's vote bank.

An important development in this regard was the appointment of former Sindh chief minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim as the premier's special assistant on Sindh affairs in July.

A month prior to his appointment as the prime minister's aide, Rahim was quoted by The News as saying that the premier had tasked him with organising the PTI in Sindh, and that people would hear "good news" from the province in the coming days.

Moreover, a Dawn.com report had quoted government sources as saying at the time of Rahim's appointment that Prime Minister Imran planned to hold public gatherings in Sindh starting from August and Rahim's appointment was seen important in that context.

A day after Rahim's appointment, Federal Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had shared a plan for the PTI's campaign in the province, said a Dawn report. The report had further stated that the foreign minister had shared the plan while on a visit to Karachi and that the ruling party intended to campaign "aggressively in every town and district" of Sindh.

The same report had quoted Qureshi as saying: “Is it an anti-democracy act or against the law if the PTI comes to Sindh, meets people and invites them to join the party? Why is there so much hue and cry over this? We are not here to conquer the people but to serve them. We are here to tell the people that they have an alternative."

More recently, days before today's visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives to cleanse Sindh of street crimes, lawlessness and dacoits with the help of security forces and other agencies working under the federal government.

He had given the instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting on security issues of Sindh and tasked Pakistan Rangers, Anti-Narcotics Force, Federal Investigation Agency and Pakistan Customs to conduct operations against dacoits in different parts of the province.

The premier had issued similar instructions in May, when he had directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid to visit Sindh and prepare a strategy to deal with the worsening law and order situation in the province.

AAA
Aug 10, 2021 12:55pm
What plan ?.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Aug 10, 2021 01:28pm
All talks. Karachi's bad days started dates bacak to Ayub Khan Era.
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir
Aug 10, 2021 01:32pm
He gives Karachi the same importance as US presidents who visit Pak for a day
Reply Recommend 0
sultan
Aug 10, 2021 02:12pm
lol nonsense plan , plus no work complete in PTI tenure
Reply Recommend 0
ali
Aug 10, 2021 02:27pm
Its generous of PM to visit the city that elected him for 4 hours in a YEAR while it continues to suffer from ailments. Karachi Transformation Plan was never meant to be real ; it is dead . Karachi let go of its ethnicity-based politics to elect PTI on merits; PTI has shown that it was utterly undeserving of it. Whole lot of empty words ! Sure enough, the rhetoric will against start as the next election approaches; nothing will be done for the city which carries the nation on its shoulders.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Aug 10, 2021 02:34pm
Lala ji, solve local people problems. Army officers open Milk-shops, Bakeries, real eststes, fruits and vegitable markets, farm houses etc they are good for nothing. But you are PM, even MPA has power to solve local citizen problems. You should order don't pretend like an immature MPA. Please solve the problems on urgent bases. Land grabbing specially priviate societies scheme 33-36 are hot topics. Land grabbers shedding blood of residences. Land Mafias are terrorist groups. Please do something.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 10, 2021 03:10pm
The only plan which ever worked in Karachi is, the plan for disasters.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 10, 2021 03:33pm
Few decades ago we used to build ships in Karachi Ship Yard. What happened, instead of progressing we have gone backward.
Reply Recommend 0
dAANISH
Aug 10, 2021 03:39pm
Please save Sindh from PPP. The party of corrupts in Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0

