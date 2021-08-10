Dawn Logo

Gunmen kill BJP member, his wife in held Kashmir

APPublished August 10, 2021 - Updated August 10, 2021 08:46am
Police said armed men entered the home of Ghulam Rasool Dar in southern Anantnag town on Monday and fired at him and his wife. — Photo courtesy: Hindustan Times
SRINAGAR: Assailants fatally shot a husband and wife who were both politicians for India’s governing party in held Kashmir, police said, blaming rebels fighting against Indian rule for the attack.

Police said armed men entered the home of Ghulam Rasool Dar in southern Anantnag town on Monday and fired at him and his wife. Doctors declared them dead at a hospital.

Dar was the local president of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party’s farmers wing. Both he and his wife were village council members.

Police Inspector General Vijay Kumar said the two were staying in a government-provided secure hotel room in neighbouring Kulgam town but were allowed to go home when they wished.

Suspected fighters conducted a series of deadly attacks last year on BJP members in held Kashmir. Among those killed was a top BJP politician and his father and brother, who were also party members.

In June, assailants killed a BJP politician in the southern Tral area.

Kashmiris have been fighting New Delhi’s rule over the region since 1989.

Published in Dawn, August 10th, 2021

