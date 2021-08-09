Dawn Logo

Several tourists looted at gunpoint in Swat in region's third such incident in less than a week

SirajuddinPublished August 9, 2021 - Updated August 9, 2021 08:00pm
Armed motorcyclists stopped the tourist coaster in Swat's Bahrain area before entering and looting those inside. — AFP/File
Around 20 tourists were looted at gunpoint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat on Monday, police officials said, days after two tourist coaches were robbed in separate incidents in the province.

A police official told Dawn.com that the robbery took place in Swat's Bahrain area. "Around 20 tourists from Lahore were travelling to Kalam in a coaster when they were stopped by motorcyclists," he said, adding that the armed men then entered the coaster and looted the tourists.

The robbers managed to escape with Rs400,000 in cash and nine smartphones, the official said.

After the robbery was reported, police reached the area and started an investigation, he further shared.

This is the third such incident reported in the Malakand division in less than a week. On August 6, 40 tourists were looted by armed men in two separate incidents in Kharkanai area of Lower Dir and Thana Bypass Road in Malakand.

Taking notice of the two incidents, the KP chief minister had removed the district police officer in Lower Dir and the Malakand deputy commissioner for failing to control the worsening law and order situation.

So far, police have failed to arrest the people behind the tourists' robbery incidents.

Rs133bn spent over 4 days of Eid

The region has witnessed a major boom in tourism in recent years, with hundreds of thousands of tourists flocking to the mountainous areas despite the pandemic. According to figures released by the KP Tourism Department last month, tourists spent Rs133 billion in the province during the Eidul Azha holidays.

As many as 720,000 vehicles entered the province for tourism over four days, the department said, citing calculations made by deputy commissioners.

"This means in Eid — four days average — Rs27.5bn has gone into economy of local areas (Galiyat, Kumrat, Chitral, Kaghan and Swat)," the department said.

Comments (14)
IRFAN
Aug 09, 2021 07:35pm
Police should find these looter and cut their hands as Islamic Lawas
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 09, 2021 07:41pm
According to local sources the number of minor incidents is far higher. Reflects general security.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Aug 09, 2021 07:41pm
The tourist or the robber managed to escape??? With 400K and smartphones
Reply Recommend 0
TruthPrevails
Aug 09, 2021 07:42pm
And Imran Khan compares this with Switzerland! So basically it is open season in Pakistan, loot n kill.
Reply Recommend 0
observer 2
Aug 09, 2021 07:44pm
The tourists managed to escape with Rs400,000 in cash and nine smartphones, the official said......either typic mistake or no prove reading done
Reply Recommend 0
sidd C
Aug 09, 2021 07:45pm
Bad things happened. It was happen during the time of previous governments also. Before PTI supporters used to blame previous governments and there leaders and called them corrupt. Let’s see who they blame this time.
Reply Recommend 0
F
Aug 09, 2021 07:49pm
Pls find and give the looters a chilling punishment to avoid this in future. Earlier that is done would be better to check the trends
Reply Recommend 0
Arif
Aug 09, 2021 07:57pm
They are definitely not locals.
Reply Recommend 0
Naveed Khan
Aug 09, 2021 08:06pm
It invokes the talibanization.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 09, 2021 08:22pm
Tourists come for this adrenaline rush.
Reply Recommend 0
Gargoyle
Aug 09, 2021 08:26pm
Locals should keep an eye on bad elements in the area. This incident alone might have caused some irrevocable damage. I find it hard to believe that locals did it.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 09, 2021 08:26pm
Local to identify these criminals otherwise no body will come to Swat.
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Aug 09, 2021 08:37pm
Good way to promote tourism… Not.
Reply Recommend 0
Art
Aug 09, 2021 08:45pm
These robberies are done by relatives of police!
Reply Recommend 0

