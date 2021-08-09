Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 09, 2021

Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials

AFPPublished August 9, 2021 - Updated August 9, 2021 12:36pm
In this file photo, Afghan journalists film at the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. — AP/File
In this file photo, Afghan journalists film at the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. — AP/File

Suspected Taliban fighters killed an Afghan radio station manager in Kabul and kidnapped a journalist in southern Helmand province, local government officials said on Monday, reporting the latest in a long line of attacks targeting media workers.

Gunmen shot Toofan Omar, the station manager of Paktia Ghag radio and an officer for NAI, a rights group supporting independent media in Afghanistan, in a targeted killing in the capital on Sunday.

“Omari was killed by unidentified gunmen ... he was [a] liberal man ... we are being targeted for working independently,” said Mujeeb Khelwatgar, the head of NAI.

Officials in Kabul suspected Taliban fighters had carried out the attack.

Last month, the NAI reported that at least 30 journalists and media workers have been killed, wounded or abducted by militant groups in Afghanistan this year.

In southern Helmand province, officials said Taliban fighters had seized a local journalist, Nematullah Hemat, from his home in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, on Sunday.

“There is just absolutely no clue where the Taliban have taken Hemat ... we are really in a state of panic," said Razwan Miakhel, head of a private TV channel, Gharghasht TV, where Hemat was employed.

A Taliban spokesperson told Reuters that he had no information on either the killing in Kabul or the abducted journalist in Helmand.

A coalition of Afghan news organisations have written to US President Joe Biden and leaders in the House of Representatives, urging them to grant special immigration visas to Afghan journalists and support staff.

The Taliban seized three northern cities over the weekend and were threatening to capture more, ramping up an offensive against Afghan government forces that followed Washington’s announcement that it would end its military mission in the country by the end of the month.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Naveed Khan
Aug 09, 2021 12:47pm
The US is responsible for the killing of innocent civilians by putting its tail between legs.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 09, 2021 12:59pm
Thanks USA for another fine mess of Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Pragmatism as policy
09 Aug 2021

Pragmatism as policy

The wholesale adoption of marketisation policies has produced undesirable results.
Pandemic diplomacy
Updated 09 Aug 2021

Pandemic diplomacy

So far, discourse on pandemic foreign policies has focused on vaccine providers, not recipients.
Emerging threats
Updated 08 Aug 2021

Emerging threats

The situation in Afghanistan is changing the character of terrorist groups sheltering there.

Editorial

Curriculum debate
Updated 09 Aug 2021

Curriculum debate

To put some 23m out-of-school children in school requires twice as many schools as we have at present and more funding.
Updated 09 Aug 2021

Tree plantation drive

WITH the monsoon plantation drive in full swing in Islamabad and the adjoining areas, the government appears to be...
09 Aug 2021

Lebanon violence

RECENT cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel have sent up red flags, with the UN monitoring team in...
Looming peril
Updated 08 Aug 2021

Looming peril

THE situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate as Afghan Taliban capture more territory and start to threaten...
08 Aug 2021

TikTok ban

THE Islamabad High Court’s directive to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority that it should review its ban on...
08 Aug 2021

Chaos in education

WHILE there is little doubt that Pakistan has fared better than many countries in terms of damage caused by the...