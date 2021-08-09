Silsila didn’t report her abduction correctly, Kabul told

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has formally conveyed to Afghanistan that it had thoroughly investigated the matter of alleged abduction of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador from Islamabad on July 16 and found that the complainant had not fully reported the incident.

A delegation from Afghanistan visited Islamabad in connection with the reported complaint of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter Silsila Alikhil. During the visit, the delegation met the officials of law-enforcement agencies and the foreign ministry.

“The delegation was conveyed that law-enforcement agencies had carried out detailed and thorough investigation in the complaint and a comprehensive witness account led to the conclusion that the findings on the ground did not corroborate with the complainant’s report. This was further substantiated by the technical evidence,” read a press release issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday.

On certain aspects of the case, the relevant Pakistani authorities reiterated the earlier request for provision of additional information, and access to evidence and the complainant, the FO said.

FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on all aspects of the investigation.

The FO spokesman also rejected the Indian media reports, alleging that Pakistan wanted to infiltrate so-called terrorists into India via Line of Control (LoC).

“We categorically reject the baseless allegations that Pakistan wants to infiltrate so-called ‘terrorists’ via the LoC,” he said.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2021