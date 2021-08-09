Dawn Logo

Silsila didn’t report her abduction correctly, Kabul told

Kashif AbbasiPublished August 9, 2021 - Updated August 9, 2021 12:36pm
In this file photo, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri speaks to reporters during a press briefing. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri speaks to reporters during a press briefing. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has formally conveyed to Afghanistan that it had thoroughly investigated the matter of alleged abduction of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador from Islamabad on July 16 and found that the complainant had not fully reported the incident.

A delegation from Afghanistan visited Islamabad in connection with the reported complaint of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter Silsila Alikhil. During the visit, the delegation met the officials of law-enforcement agencies and the foreign ministry.

“The delegation was conveyed that law-enforcement agencies had carried out detailed and thorough investigation in the complaint and a comprehensive witness account led to the conclusion that the findings on the ground did not corroborate with the complainant’s report. This was further substantiated by the technical evidence,” read a press release issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday.

On certain aspects of the case, the relevant Pakistani authorities reiterated the earlier request for provision of additional information, and access to evidence and the complainant, the FO said.

FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on all aspects of the investigation.

The FO spokesman also rejected the Indian media reports, alleging that Pakistan wanted to infiltrate so-called terrorists into India via Line of Control (LoC).

“We categorically reject the baseless allegations that Pakistan wants to infiltrate so-called ‘terrorists’ via the LoC,” he said.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2021

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Amer
Aug 09, 2021 12:45pm
When the fake plot was unearthed the family ran back to Afghanistan nothing new.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 09, 2021 01:04pm
Just make the report public as the afghan govt is the lap of the US and looking for excuses to malign Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 09, 2021 01:06pm
Drop scene of a flop drama.
Reply Recommend 0

