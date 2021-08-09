9 burnt to death, 6 injured in van fire in Gujranwala

— Dawn

GUJRAT: At least nine passengers were burnt to death and seven others received critical burns when their van caught fire after a collision with a milk tanker at Shahkot Mor near Rahwali Cantt of Gujranwala on Sunday.

Gujranwala Assistant Commissioner Shabeer Butt told Dawn the van, having 16 passengers, was going to Lahore from Rawalpindi. He said the van driver had reduced the speed when it approached the railway crossing. Meanwhile, a mini-milk tanker hit it from behind. The strike was followed by the fire that engulfed the vehicle.

The AC confirmed the death of nine passengers on the spot. Seven passengers sustained critical burns and they were shifted to Gujranwala DHQ Hospital by the Rescue 1122. A rescuer said the fire might have been caused due to gas leakage; however, an inquiry would determine the exact cause. The identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2021