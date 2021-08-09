3 soldiers injured in blast, firing from across Afghan border

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Three soldiers were woun­ded in a landmine explosion and firing from across the Afghan border in South Waziristan and North Waziristan tribal districts on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the gun attack in North Waziristan district. An ISPR statement said that terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan district.

The army responded in a befitting manner and during an exchange of fire, one soldier got injured.

The ISPR statement said Pakistan had consistently been requesting Afgha­nistan to ensure effective border management. “Pak­istan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,” it added.

Meanwhile, two soldiers suffered injuries when a landmine exploded near their vehicle at Ladha, South Waziristan district.

Police said the explosion occurred in the Tangi Badanzai area. Officials said a small convoy was passing through a narrow pass when the landmine went off, leaving two soldiers wounded.

Security forces cordoned off the area and three suspects were arrested during a search operation.

