3 Pakistani soldiers injured in blast, firing from across Afghan border

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Three soldiers were wounded in a landmine explosion and firing from across the Afghan border in South Waziristan and North Waziristan tribal districts on Sunday.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the gun attack in North Waziristan district. An ISPR statement said that terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan district.
The army responded in a befitting manner and during an exchange of fire, one soldier got injured.
The ISPR statement said Pakistan had consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. “Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,” it added.
Meanwhile, two soldiers suffered injuries when a landmine exploded near their vehicle at Ladha, South Waziristan district.
Police said the explosion occurred in the Tangi Badanzai area. Officials said a small convoy was passing through a narrow pass when the landmine went off, leaving two soldiers wounded.
Security forces cordoned off the area and three suspects were arrested during a search operation.
