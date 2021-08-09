Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 09, 2021

3 Pakistani soldiers injured in blast, firing from across Afghan border

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished August 9, 2021 - Updated August 9, 2021 11:10am
A Pakistani soldier stands guard along the fence at an outpost on the Pak-Afghan border. — Reuters/File
A Pakistani soldier stands guard along the fence at an outpost on the Pak-Afghan border. — Reuters/File

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Three soldiers were woun­ded in a landmine explosion and firing from across the Afghan border in South Waziristan and North Waziristan tribal districts on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the gun attack in North Waziristan district. An ISPR statement said that terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a Pakistan military post in Dewagar, North Waziristan district.

The army responded in a befitting manner and during an exchange of fire, one soldier got injured.

The ISPR statement said Pakistan had consistently been requesting Afgha­nistan to ensure effective border management. “Pak­istan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,” it added.

Meanwhile, two soldiers suffered injuries when a landmine exploded near their vehicle at Ladha, South Waziristan district.

Police said the explosion occurred in the Tangi Badanzai area. Officials said a small convoy was passing through a narrow pass when the landmine went off, leaving two soldiers wounded.

Security forces cordoned off the area and three suspects were arrested during a search operation.

Published in Dawn, August 9th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dil
Aug 09, 2021 07:39am
Pakistan needs to ensure every effort is made to settle Afghanistan issue without civil war otherwise Pakistan's effort of durable peace and economic growth will be lost .
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Aug 09, 2021 08:32am
TTP active ?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Airalas, Rimaa Damha
Aug 09, 2021 08:35am
He is 100 percent wrong Brothers should not fire each other Hope for pease
Reply Recommend 0
Omer sarfraz
Aug 09, 2021 08:45am
alarming situation everywhere in pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Omer sarfraz
Aug 09, 2021 08:45am
anyone can blast anytime
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 09, 2021 08:55am
Just blame India. No proof or evidence needed.
Reply Recommend 0
TruthPrevails
Aug 09, 2021 09:31am
Just wait till taliban controls all the borders, the violence will only increase manifold.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Aug 09, 2021 09:34am
Afghans are indian puppets....
Reply Recommend 0
Jack
Aug 09, 2021 10:21am
Terrorists?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Pragmatism as policy
09 Aug 2021

Pragmatism as policy

The wholesale adoption of marketisation policies has produced undesirable results.
Pandemic diplomacy
Updated 09 Aug 2021

Pandemic diplomacy

So far, discourse on pandemic foreign policies has focused on vaccine providers, not recipients.
Emerging threats
Updated 08 Aug 2021

Emerging threats

The situation in Afghanistan is changing the character of terrorist groups sheltering there.

Editorial

Curriculum debate
Updated 09 Aug 2021

Curriculum debate

To put some 23m out-of-school children in school requires twice as many schools as we have at present and more funding.
09 Aug 2021

Tree plantation drive

WITH the monsoon plantation drive in full swing in Islamabad and the adjoining areas, the government appears to be...
09 Aug 2021

Lebanon violence

RECENT cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel have sent up red flags, with the UN monitoring team in...
Looming peril
Updated 08 Aug 2021

Looming peril

THE situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate as Afghan Taliban capture more territory and start to threaten...
08 Aug 2021

TikTok ban

THE Islamabad High Court’s directive to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority that it should review its ban on...
08 Aug 2021

Chaos in education

WHILE there is little doubt that Pakistan has fared better than many countries in terms of damage caused by the...