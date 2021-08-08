Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 08, 2021

'PPP is a family': Bilawal welcomes Zehri, Qadir Baloch and others to party fold

Dawn.comPublished August 8, 2021 - Updated August 8, 2021 06:53pm
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari welcomes former PML-N leaders Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and retired Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch to the PPP during a gathering in Quetta. — DawnNewsTV
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari welcomes former PML-N leaders Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and retired Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch to the PPP during a gathering in Quetta. — DawnNewsTV

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday formally welcomed former PML-N leaders Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and retired Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch and others to the PPP.

Addressing a gathering in Quetta, Bilawal said the new additions would help the PPP become stronger and win the next elections.

"The manner in which you have joined the party, we will give strength to each other and will work hard side-by-side and struggle," he told the new entrants. "In the coming general elections — in the whole country but especially in Balochistan — we will establish a PPP government and elect a jiyala chief minister and find solutions to Balochistan's problems."

With Zehri and Baloch part of the PPP, Bilawal said it would now reach every district and area of Balochistan and if the locals supported it then "no power in the world can block our path."

He mentioned the names of other personalities who also joined the PPP — former provincial minister Nawab Mohammad Khan Shahwani (National Party) and former minister retired Col Younis Changizi (PML-Q) — and thanked them for doing so, saying they would become "our power".

Addressing the new members, Bilawal said the PPP wasn't merely a political party but "a family, and we do politics for respect and will give respect to one another and the people of Balochistan. We will do politics together with each other in the coming days."

Zehri and Baloch had quit the PML-N in November 2020 along with their supporters after they were not invited to attend a public meeting organised by the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on December 25.

They had also strongly reacted to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s speech against the army chief and head of the Inter-Services Intelligence during a PDM rally in Gujranwala.

“We have consulted our people and like-minded political and tribal friends and with their consent decided to join the PPP on the invitation of the party leadership,” Baloch had said in a meeting held on June 15.

Zehri, speaking through video link, had said: “We do not take decisions in closed drawing rooms. We take decisions after consulting our people and link-minded friends.”

Additional reporting by Ghalib Nihad.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Covid travel notes
08 Aug 2021

Covid travel notes

The tourists are here like a tidal wave and have swamped everything from beaches to roads to supermarkets to restaurants to local
Displaced Afghans
08 Aug 2021

Displaced Afghans

Refugees from Afghanistan will likely be drawn to Karachi.
Murdering women
Updated 07 Aug 2021

Murdering women

The Pakistani state, at all levels, needs to be inclusive of women.

Editorial

Looming peril
Updated 08 Aug 2021

Looming peril

THE situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate as Afghan Taliban capture more territory and start to threaten...
08 Aug 2021

TikTok ban

THE Islamabad High Court’s directive to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority that it should review its ban on...
08 Aug 2021

Chaos in education

WHILE there is little doubt that Pakistan has fared better than many countries in terms of damage caused by the...
07 Aug 2021

Still on the red list

THE UK’s decision to keep Pakistan on its travel red list has come as a blow to citizens. Not only do many feel...
07 Aug 2021

Karachi’s new administrator

MURTAZA Wahab’s name had been doing the rounds for the past several weeks as the next administrator of Karachi and...