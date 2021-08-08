Dawn Logo

Schools, colleges in Sindh to remain closed till Aug 19: Sindh education minister

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliPublished August 8, 2021 - Updated August 8, 2021 03:44pm
Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah addresses a press conference in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said on Sunday that schools and colleges will remain closed till August 19 in view of the rising incidence of coronavirus cases.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said: "The decision has been taken that we will keep schools closed till Aug 19 [as well as] colleges."

The Sindh government had closed schools across the province on July 24 due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases although it had said that exams would take place according to schedule.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government's school education and literacy department, "all public and private educational institutions under [its] administrative control" would remain closed till Aug 19 due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

A similar notification was issued by the provincial government's college education department, saying that physical classes in all public and private educational institutions under its administrative control would be closed till Aug 19.

The notification added, however, that examinations would take place as per the schedule announced by the respective boards. Principals would also ensure the presence of essential staff for maintenance and cleanliness of the colleges during the closure period.

More to follow.

