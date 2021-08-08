Dawn Logo

UN Security Council condemns Dasu attack

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished August 8, 2021 - Updated August 8, 2021 07:32am
Members of the United Nations Security Council gather during a meeting in New York, United States. — Reuters/File
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the July 14 terrorist attack in Dasu, reassuring Pakistan of its continued support in the fight against terrorism.

In a statement issued in New York, the council urged all states to cooperate with Pakistan in bringing perpetrators to justice.

“The members of the Security Council condemn in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Pakistan, on 14 July, which resulted in the deaths of nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis and many injured,” the council said.

“The members (also) expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the governments of Pakistan and China, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.”

The 15-member Council reaffirmed its rejection of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, adding that it constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” they said in the statement. They urged all states, “in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the governments of Pakistan and China, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard”.

The Council reiterated that “any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed”.

Published in Dawn, August 8th, 2021

Aisha
Aug 08, 2021 07:51am
Has India and the Afghan govt written all over it.
Reply Recommend 0

