EVM to be presented in National Assembly tomorrow

Jamal ShahidPublished August 8, 2021 - Updated August 8, 2021 07:43am
Prime Minister Imran Khan being briefed on functions of the electronic voting machine on Aug 5. — White Star/File
ISLAMABAD: An Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be presented in the National Assembly before its session begins on Monday (tomorrow).

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has invited the NA members to share their observations and offer constructive remarks about the EVM.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Senator Faraz said after the NA session the EVM would be presented to all four provincial assemblies and their members would be requested to vote using the machine in order to understand the process better.

“Free and credible elections using technological advancements is the need of the time. The ministry of science and technology is playing its active role in expediting the process towards electronic and transparent elections,” he said, adding that this was the much-needed step to ensure transparent elections in the country.

Earlier, the minister presented the machine to Prime Minister Imran Khan who appreciated and highlighted the importance of introduction of EVM for free and credible elections.

The EVM would be presented to the Senate chairman on Tuesday and to the NA speaker on Wednesday.

Mr Faraz said he would welcome any observations from members of the National Assembly and emphasised that suggestions would be taken into account in detail. He said that change of political culture using modern and transparent means would help promote true democracy.

“We are thankful to the president and the prime minister for their continuous support in achieving this landmark development,” he said.

The minister said that the EVM was simple and user-friendly, both for voters and the polling staff.

“It eliminates rigging during and after the election. And in case of election disputes, it will provide data for audit and trial,” he said, adding that his ministry would give a similar presentation to the media soon.

The EVM was being developed using indigenous technologies at half the cost of imported devices by the National University for Science and Technology, Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (Pakistan) and National Institute of Engineering.

