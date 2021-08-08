Wrong shape, colour of national flag ‘may be treated as defilement’

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ruled that the printing of national flag in different colours, other than the original scheme, on distorted portraits, ugly cartoons and its disgraceful imprint on clothes undermining the national dignity may be considered defilement.

“Our parcham (flag) is not merely a piece of cloth. The white and dark green field represents peace and prosperity, the crescent on the flag [symbolises] progress and the five-ray star signifies light and knowledge, which symbolizes the five most holy personalities (Panjtan-e-Pak A.S),” observed Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

He noted religious minorities of Pakistan have significant place in the flag, duly acknowledged in the white portion.

The judge observed that the flag, as per the National Flag Protocols, must not touch the ground, shoes or feet or anything unclean and must not be flown in the darkness and must not be marked with anything (including words, numerals or images) and when raised or lowered it must be saluted by all in uniform and the others must stand in attention.

He said the national flag must not fly or be displayed upside down or with a crescent and star facing left. It must not be displayed where it is likely to get dirty, he added.

The flag, he said, must not be set on fire or trampled upon and it must also not be buried or lowered into a grave. The Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, in section 123-B defines the defilement of the national flag as an offence punishable with three-year imprisonment, the judge concluded in the verdict, disposing of a petition filed by a lawyer.

Advocate Shakeela Rana had filed the petition and asked the court to order the government authorities to prohibit the printing of the national flag in different colours, except the original one.

She also objected to the printing of different portraits, cartoons on the flag and any disgraceful printing on the trousers etc.

