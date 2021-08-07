Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem up to 4th, India's Neeraj Chopra in lead

The final round of men's javelin throw event at Tokyo Olympics featuring Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem is currently underway.

Nadeem threw for 82.91m on his opening attempt of the final round and maintained his fourth position - just one shy of podium places.

His main rival, India's Neeraj Chopra, who currently occupies gold medal spot, saw his opening attempt of the round adjudged as a foul.

Nadeem finishes 4th in opening round, qualifies for final

Nadeem finished fourth in the opening round with a throw of 84.62 metres on his third attempt. India's Neeraj Chopra topped the opening round with a throw of 87.58m.

Nadeem's first throw landed at a distance of 82.40 - well below his personal best of 86.38m. His second attempt was deemed a foul.

However, it is common for throwers to take time getting warmed up and work their way up to bigger distances. That is precisely what happened with Nadeem, who threw for 84.62m on his third attempt.

Chopra was the only thrower to clear the 87m mark in the opening round. He did so on each of his first two attempts before throwing for an underwhelming 76.79m on his third attempt. No one else went past 85.44m (Vitezslav Vesely).

Who is Arshad Nadeem up against?

Nadeem is one of 12 throwers hoping to capture Olympic gold and perpetual glory for their countries.

The man from Mian Channu has a personal and season best of 86.38 metres, and is ranked 23rd in the world.

His main competition for a place on podium will be Germany's Johannes Vetter, who is the top-ranked javelin thrower in the world and also sits second on the all-time list with a monstrous throw of 97.76m. Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic holds the world record (98.48m), which he set in 1996 and has stood for more a quarter of a century.

Also among his rivals are Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (personal best of 89.73) and Vitezslav Vesely (personal best of 88.34), and Germany's Julian Weber (personal best of 88.29).

India's Neeraj Chopra (personal best of 88.07m) is also considered a medal contender.

Earlier this week, Nadeem had kept Pakistan's hopes of a maiden medal at Tokyo Olympics alive with a throw of 85.16 metres that saw him top his group.