Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out on medal, finishes 5th

Dawn.comPublished August 7, 2021 - Updated August 7, 2021 06:04pm
Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, competes in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. — Photo: AP
Arshad Nadeem in action during final round of men's javelin throw event at Tokyo Olympics. Photo: DawnNewsTV
Arshad Nadeem is Pakistan's first athlete to qualify for the final of any track and field event at Olympics. — Photo: DawnNewsTV
Arshad Nadeem on Saturday came within touching distance of winning a rare Olympic medal for Pakistan but eventually missed out as he finished fifth in men's javelin throw event in Tokyo.

Nadeem, at one point in the competition, was placed as high as fourth before being surpassed by rival athletes.

India's Neeraj Chopra claimed gold, whereas Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely claimed silver and bronze medals.

'True champion': Arshad Nadeem wins Pakistan's hearts even if medal eludes

Nadeem threw for 82.91m on his opening attempt of the final round and 81.98m on the second. His final attempt of the round and competition was a foul as he finished fifth - just two shy of a podium finish that would have netted him a rare medal.

His main rival, India's Neeraj Chopra, saw both his attempts of the final round adjudged as fouls but his 87.58m throw in the opening round was good enough to get him the coveted gold medal.

Meanwhile, world number one Johannes Vetter of Germany failed to make it out of the opening round with a disappointing 82.52m in first attempt followed by two foul throws.

Nadeem finishes 4th in opening round, qualifies for final

Nadeem finished fourth in the opening round with a throw of 84.62 metres on his third attempt. India's Neeraj Chopra topped the opening round with a throw of 87.58m.

Nadeem's first throw landed at a distance of 82.40 - well below his personal best of 86.38m. His second attempt was deemed a foul.

However, it is common for throwers to take time getting warmed up and work their way up to bigger distances. That is precisely what happened with Nadeem, who threw for 84.62m on his third attempt.

Chopra was the only thrower to clear the 87m mark in the opening round. He did so on each of his first two attempts before throwing for an underwhelming 76.79m on his third attempt. No one else went past 85.44m (Vitezslav Vesely).

Nadeem was one of 12 throwers hoping to capture Olympic gold and perpetual glory for their countries. The man from Mian Channu has a personal and season best of 86.38 metres, and is ranked 23rd in the world.

Mann
Aug 07, 2021 04:24pm
Common Arshad common Neeraj. Let us make it a Punjabi javelin podium.
Reply Recommend 0
Amaan
Aug 07, 2021 04:25pm
He can’t win now
Reply Recommend 0
Chris
Aug 07, 2021 04:35pm
India is always in lead no matter what the task is. Remember that.
Reply Recommend 0
Arjun
Aug 07, 2021 04:40pm
Two medals for South Asia possible....keep going guys ...
Reply Recommend 0
Ash from the West
Aug 07, 2021 04:41pm
Indian athlete likely to win.... Arshad has done very well but in realistic terms he doesn’t expect to get to the victory stand.
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Aug 07, 2021 04:41pm
this was such a nail biting game for both nations...thanks for the adrenaline rush...cricket was well forgotten
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 07, 2021 04:48pm
Shabbash both. Arshad's rise is a great story. And he has plenty of time, like Neeraj.
Reply Recommend 0
SidC
Aug 07, 2021 04:55pm
@Today, not nail biting ,India clear cut winner Pakistan have.no chance. Same old story.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 07, 2021 04:56pm
Look at Arshad's miniscule support/coaching staff. Incredible to see him rise from the small city and get to world's top 4. Real hero.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Aug 07, 2021 04:56pm
In every sport brothers and sisters of IndoPakBangla needs to compete we were, we are and we will always be big family of South Asia. Lets make our future brighter together as three nations of our ancient rivers Sindhu River and Tamil River. Love, love and love each other in the hearts, minds and souls. IndoPakBangla Blood Brothers 4 Life! Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Kashmir all are one beautiful family and not to forget Nepal and Sri Lanka and Bhutan.
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Aug 07, 2021 04:56pm
Good Luck Neeraj .. You are certainly going to finish in First place ...
Reply Recommend 0
Hrio
Aug 07, 2021 05:02pm
@Chris, yes always in mass poverty, caste ridden demise and open defecation. Tea is always you know f??????? most can complete the rest.
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Aug 07, 2021 05:03pm
Neeraj is going to win First Gold in this Olympics for India ...
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
Aug 07, 2021 05:06pm
@Chris, 1/6 of worlds huncry population and just 110 athletes. Dont make me laugh.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 07, 2021 05:07pm
Exceptional performance Arshad..!! Pakistan is extremely happy for you.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 07, 2021 05:09pm
Congrats to Arshad and Neeraj.
Reply Recommend 0
Wounded dragon
Aug 07, 2021 05:10pm
Imagine if india, Pakistan, srilanka and Bangladesh unified as a single country. We will be so strong in all the levels than Americans, Russian, European and even Chinese.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 07, 2021 05:11pm
Very good effort by the young man. If 1% budget of our overrated cricket team is spent on these boys, they would bring medals home. Shabash Talha and Arshad
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 07, 2021 05:11pm
Well done by Arshad. No one knew his name just few days back nor anyone expected that he will make into finals. Nevertheless he stands at 5th. Congrats to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Aug 07, 2021 05:12pm
Well done Nadeem for reaching the final. Congratulations India on another gold.
Reply Recommend 0
Toronto Raptors
Aug 07, 2021 05:13pm
It's all over. RIP medal hopes
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 07, 2021 05:14pm
He Not Play Final, like Final.
Reply Recommend 0
mann
Aug 07, 2021 05:14pm
neeraj chopra gets gold
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 07, 2021 05:15pm
5th in 7.5 billion people. Take a bow Arshad.
Reply Recommend 0
Jille Hilali
Aug 07, 2021 05:15pm
Very well tried. I am sure next time it will a medal.
Reply Recommend 0
Ngujk
Aug 07, 2021 05:15pm
Well done to both the athletes. Congratulations to Neeraj for winning gold and also to Ashraf for getting into the finals. But one question. How was neeraj his main rival. Don’t understand that
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal
Aug 07, 2021 05:15pm
Congratulations Neeraj. Well played Arshad and you could have won if we had provided you with better facilities as we do with cricket. Good luck in future tournaments.
Reply Recommend 0
JC
Aug 07, 2021 05:16pm
@Chris, that was in very poor taste, Mr.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Aug 07, 2021 05:19pm
@Chris, Yes, even when having deficiency of toilets in the country
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Aug 07, 2021 05:19pm
MashAllah Arshad, well done! The whole country is proud of your effort.
Reply Recommend 0
VCCCP
Aug 07, 2021 05:22pm
Excellent effort from Arshad, 5th position after practicing in village school ground... Maximum respect. Compare with Indian and European athletes with all the best facilities. Proves that he is the greater sportsman but the country is letting him down.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Iqbal
Aug 07, 2021 05:23pm
He should work on his angle of projection.
Reply Recommend 0
UAEismyHOME
Aug 07, 2021 05:25pm
@Chris , yeah i just saw the olympic results list with china in the lead followed by USA. I was surprised because i was so much influenced by indian media that i was of the impression that india would be in the first 3 spots but instead its nowhere near first 3 . Conclusion is that we admit that we havent won gold and we dont try to portray something tht we are not.
Reply Recommend 0
Khader
Aug 07, 2021 05:26pm
Heartfelt condolence to Pakistan. Better luck next time. He made Pakistan proud. Keep it up.
Reply Recommend 0
MJQ
Aug 07, 2021 05:27pm
Best of luck for future, in these conditions Arshad has given hope to many and I hope there will be some pressure on our Olympic committee.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 07, 2021 05:27pm
You did your best, never mind, good luck next time - keep working hard.
Reply Recommend 0
Ananymous
Aug 07, 2021 05:32pm
Neeraj Chopra has won the gold medal.
Reply Recommend 0
Liaqat nawaz
Aug 07, 2021 05:33pm
@Chris, it's because India has invested alot in Athletics and in sport overall, and good for them it's showing results.
Reply Recommend 0
ChakDe
Aug 07, 2021 05:38pm
@Chris, true
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Aug 07, 2021 05:39pm
@Chris, Remind us all who won the latest cricket champions trophy final against india, most hockey world cups, and who the greatest squash player of all time is. Enjoy your solitary gold medal while nations with a mere fraction of your population and economic strength remain ahead of you.
Reply Recommend 0
Markhor
Aug 07, 2021 05:40pm
How can he win it? See his weight!! fats on the body!!
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Aug 07, 2021 05:42pm
We need to encourage and invest in sports, we have more talent than India but they spend more funds on sports than on feeding 85% starving uneducated and homeless Indians.
Reply Recommend 0
Wurger
Aug 07, 2021 05:42pm
No worry you are still our hero
Reply Recommend 0
Wurger
Aug 07, 2021 05:43pm
@Chris yeah it is obvious from medal chart.
Reply Recommend 0
Kyle
Aug 07, 2021 05:45pm
@GreenAura, when was the last hockey medal for Pakistan in olympics?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Aug 07, 2021 05:46pm
Let us all congratulate Neeraj Chopra for his outstanding performance.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 07, 2021 05:47pm
Why Squash is not in Olympics ? We would had won so many gold medals from 60s-2000s let alone silver and bronze. From Hashim Khan to Jeghanir Khan and finally Jansher all would had eaten medals like nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Aug 07, 2021 05:48pm
@GreenAura, This is what happens when grape is sour.
Reply Recommend 0
Wandering Albatross
Aug 07, 2021 05:54pm
@Chris, Poverty, slums, lack of toilets and oxygen, persecuting the minorities among other things.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq tokyo
Aug 07, 2021 05:55pm
What can we expect when whole nation is addicted to cricket and don't invest in other sports?India and others has invested thus they are making name and producing results.We are good at demolishing temples,blasphemy law and parda debates. Imran Khan has also failed us in sports field.No preparation and expecting miracles?What an irony.We still have 3 years until next Olympics.Can we still not wake up after such humiliation of zero medal for so many years?
Reply Recommend 0
Indie Guy
Aug 07, 2021 05:56pm
Here is the medal tally of South Asians with a total population of 1.8 billion: Afghanistan - 0 Bangladesh - 0 Bhutan - 0 India - 7 Nepal - 0 Pakistan - 0 Sri Lanka - 0 Total - 7 And we are jumping up and down with joy for a 5th place finish. How can we watch this year after year after year and not realize that something is very wrong?
Reply Recommend 0
Muzna
Aug 07, 2021 05:58pm
@Liaqat nawaz, India only invests and invested in cricket and wrestling. Rest sports medalists have come up on their own talents without government help. Thats why people in India say atleast now with the medals in hockey, javelin, wrestling and barely missing golf medal etc india would invest in other sports and their infrastructure, apart from cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Papa John
Aug 07, 2021 05:58pm
@Chris. You mean interfering in other country's internal matters and then leading to run back with tail between its legs.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 07, 2021 05:59pm
We’ll played
Reply Recommend 0
Hadi
Aug 07, 2021 06:02pm
Arahad Nadeem is world class! Onwards and upwards!
Reply Recommend 0
Cosmo
Aug 07, 2021 06:03pm
“His main rival, India's Neeraj Chopra”. Of all the contenders why is only the Indian his main rival. Pakistan needs to get over this obsession with India.
Reply Recommend 0
Someone
Aug 07, 2021 06:07pm
Come on Pakistanis. Time to cherish and practical more. Not to get frustrated and blame Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 07, 2021 06:08pm
@Indie Guy, Very Great Analysis
Reply Recommend 0
Gulfam Hussain
Aug 07, 2021 06:10pm
i watched the entire final game and something seems fishy. The two Czechs and the german purposely threw below potential to put out Arshad and make Neeraj win. Indians playing politics as always
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Akram
Aug 07, 2021 06:11pm
India misses several medial by inch this time. Lots of them reached to bronze level. India Pak should work together in sports.
Reply Recommend 0
Nataraj Tamizhan
Aug 07, 2021 06:12pm
Nadeem was one of the few guys who got 80+ meters consistently. My feelings for him. He had the power. All that he wanted was a consulting session with an expert coach. So so sad for him. Wish he would have stood on the podium :(
Reply Recommend 0
Human
Aug 07, 2021 06:12pm
@Multani, excellent knowledge . You seem to be a very well educated pakistani
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Akram
Aug 07, 2021 06:13pm
From Modi time india putting lot efforts in athletics and moving away from cricket, next olympics they get more medals for sure.
Reply Recommend 0
Gulfam Hussain
Aug 07, 2021 06:13pm
@Cosmo, We do not care about others. In every field, if we are able to put down Indians then ever our loss becomes victory
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Aug 07, 2021 06:14pm
@Kyle , Pakistan didnt make it in qualifying round for hockey in Olympics. But with India winning it, its generated buzz and talk here for hockey revival. Its good for south asia, if both nations go back to hockey.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahoor Hussain
Aug 07, 2021 06:14pm
Whatever results are Arshad Nadeem is hero love him.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilford
Aug 07, 2021 06:14pm
Invest in sports not in show biz like KPL aimed at annoying a neighbor. Pakistan has talent but no nurturing. Wake up establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
Nataraj Tamizhan
Aug 07, 2021 06:15pm
The good thing with olympics is i've not watched any cricket played by maniac kohli. Reason cricket is popular in india is only because of the black money flowing there. Wish we invest that money into other sports
Reply Recommend 0

