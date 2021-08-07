PM Imran briefed on plans to deal with border security

• Ministry told to determine tribal districts’ NFC share

• Civil, military leadership attend meeting on Afghan situation

• 98pc Pak-Afghan border fenced, Imran told

PESHAWAR: Prime Minster Imran Khan on Friday expressed satisfaction over the efficacy of the border management regime and measures taken to ensure internal security after he was briefed about various contingency plans in place to tackle the evolving security situation along Pak-Afghan border.

The prime minister along with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the corps headquarters, Peshawar, where he was apprised of the evolving security situation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman, director generals of Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence, military operations and general officers commanding were also present.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, said the prime minister was briefed about the ongoing stabilisation operations, fencing along the Pak-Afghan border and socio-economic development projects being undertaken in merged districts. The ISPR said the PM was also informed about the contingency plans to tackle the evolving security situation along the Pak-Afghan international border. “Prime Minister Imran expressed his satisfaction over the efficacy of Pakistan’s border management regime and the measures being taken to ensure effective border control and internal security,” the statement added.

Merged districts

Sources said the prime minister was informed that 98 per cent work for fencing the Pak-Afghan border had already been completed, with only some portion in the Mohmand, Kurram and North Waziristan awaited to be built.

The PM was informed that overall security situation in all the merged districts of KP was ‘satisfactory and stable’, except North and South Waziristan as well as Bajaur districts due to the presence of militants from Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and other outfits across the border in Afghanistan.

The sources said the PM was also apprised of the progress on filling the administrative and development void in the merged districts. Besides, it was pointed out at the meeting that the KP was sharing the cost of all development in the merged districts. At this, Mr Khan directed the federal finance ministry to resolve the issue of merged districts’ share in the National Finance Commission (NFC), the sources added.

For quick and cheap dispensation of justice in merged districts, Mr Khan called for employing alternative dispute mechanism in accordance with their tradition and customs.

Visit to Mughal-era villa

The PM and the army chief also visited the Ali Mardan villa, a 17th century Mughal period monument conserved by the KP directorate of archaeology and museums.

During the visit, Archaeology and Museums Director Dr Abdul Samad briefed them on the history and revival of the historical monument through joint efforts of Pakistan Army and KP government.

OT inaugurated

Mr Khan also paid a visit to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Peshawar and inaugurated the newly constructed operating theatres (OT) there.

A statement posted to the Facebook page of the hospital and research centre stated the commencement of surgical oncology services marked the completion of the third and final phase of the hospital in Peshawar.

On the occasion, Mr Khan also planted a Golden Shower tree on the hospital premises and took round of the OT and intensive care unit. He lauded the efforts of the hospital management for maintaining the high standard, expressing the hope that the hospital would continue to provide an excellent environment and opportunities for training of healthcare professionals.

Hospital CEO Dr Aasim Yusuf said patients from across the province and adjoining areas were being provided chemotherapy and radiation treatment at the health care facility. “With the inauguration of surgical services, our patients can now access all the major modalities of cancer treatment under one roof. Patients who previously had to undertake the long and physically as well as financially exhausting journey to Lahore in order to have complex cancer surgery will now be able to receive all their cancer treatment closer to home.”

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2021