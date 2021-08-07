Over 20 rioters arrested in Rahim Yar Khan temple attack case

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Police have arrested more than 20 accused involved in storming a Hindu temple in Bhong town, 60km from here.

District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz told Dawn on Friday more rioters would be arrested soon and none would be spared.

Meanwhile, Additional Inspector General of Police, South Punjab, retired Capt Zafar Iqbal Awan visited the area along with Bahawalpur RPO Zubair Dareshk and RYK DPO.

Speaking on the occasion, Awan said the police had initiated legal action against the accused involved in unrest and disorder in Bhong. He said the restoration work of the temple had been started and force had been deployed. He promised full security to the Hindu community.

The additional IGP said the police officers who showed negligence would be held accountable.

According to sources, one of the suspects who also runs a gold business in Bhong and has business rivalry with some Hindu gold traders, shared a post on Facebook and instigated the Muslims to boycott Hindus.

They said the Bhong police had arrested the suspect but released him on the pressure of a local influential parliamentarian.

After his release, the accused deleted the controversial post from Facebook.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2021