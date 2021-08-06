Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2021

MPA Asad Khokhar's brother killed after assailants open fire during son's wedding in Lahore

Imran GabolPublished August 6, 2021 - Updated August 6, 2021 10:20pm
MPA Malik Asad Ali Khokhar. — Photo courtesy Facebook/File
MPA Malik Asad Ali Khokhar. — Photo courtesy Facebook/File

MPA Malik Asad Ali Khokhar's brother, Mubashir Khokhar, was killed after unknown assailants opened fire during the MPA's son's wedding in Lahore on Friday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the attackers had opened fire after coming close to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's car, who was also present at the wedding ceremony.

The attacker has been arrested by the chief minister's security team, he added.

Punjab government spokesperson Mussarat Cheema also disclosed that the chief minister was present in the ceremony when the firing occurred.

"A large number of people were present in the ceremony. Asad Khokhar remained safe. The chief minister and other personalities are safe," she added.

A police spokesperson also said that the attacker was arrested. "Mubashir Khokar was taken to the hospital in a critically injured condition [but] he did not survive," he added.

Police said that evidence was being collected from the site of the incident and a case would be registered after a complaint was received.

Meanwhile, CM Buzdar took notice of the incident and directed the inspector general of police to submit a report in this regard.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said that Buzdar had ordered an inquiry into security arrangements for the wedding, directing that further action be taken after those responsible for the attack were determined.

"Action should be taken against the arrested suspect in accordance with the law," the statement quoted Buzdar as saying.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Giving charity
06 Aug 2021

Giving charity

Charity must not be doled out in an insulting manner.
The Afghan refugee
Updated 06 Aug 2021

The Afghan refugee

In Pakistan the proverbial refugee — the vast majority of whom are Muslim — is viewed with utter contempt.

Editorial

06 Aug 2021

Refugee debate

WITH a peaceful settlement to the Afghan conflict looking increasingly remote, there are valid fears of a new ...
06 Aug 2021

Police sacrifices

THE country observed a special day on Wednesday to pay homage to members of the police force who sacrificed their...
Desecration of temple
06 Aug 2021

Desecration of temple

The govt must ensure, that those involved in vandalising the temple, and those who instigated them, are punished under the law.
A tragic anniversary
Updated 05 Aug 2021

A tragic anniversary

Attempts to change IOK's demography should end and India must open channels with the genuine Kashmiri leadership.
05 Aug 2021

Currency pressure

THE increasing demand for dollars in the wake of surging imports and debt repayments has put significant pressure on...
05 Aug 2021

Protecting breastfeeding

A LOT has been said about the fact that 40pc of children under five years in Pakistan are stunted. The reasons...