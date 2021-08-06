Dawn Logo

Taliban capture first Afghan provincial capital, in Nimroz

ReutersPublished August 6, 2021 - Updated August 6, 2021 06:41pm
The insurgents have taken dozens of districts and border crossings in recent months. — AFP/File
The city of Zaranj in Afghanistan's Nimroz province fell to the Taliban on Friday, provincial police said, making it the first provincial capital the insurgents have captured as they step up offensives.

A spokesperson for Nimroz's police, who declined to be named for security reasons, said the Taliban had been able to capture the city because of a lack of reinforcements from the government.

The insurgents have taken dozens of districts and border crossings in recent months and put pressure on several provincial capitals, including Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south, as foreign troops withdraw.

bhaRAT©
Aug 06, 2021 06:47pm
Terror attacks in Pakistan will soon will be a thing of the past as India's terror camps there are shutting down!
