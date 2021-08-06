Dawn Logo

SC censures Punjab police over Hindu temple desecration, orders 'immediate arrests' of culprits

Haseeb BhattiPublished August 6, 2021 - Updated August 6, 2021 04:34pm
Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed had taken suo motu notice of the incident. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File
The Supreme Court on Friday censured Punjab police for failing to safeguard the Hindu temple that was attacked by a mob in Rahim Yar Khan two days ago, and ordered immediate arrests of the culprits as well as temple's restoration.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people had vandalised the temple in Bhong and blocked the Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) after a nine-year-old Hindu boy — who allegedly urinated in a local seminary — was granted bail by a local court.

On Thursday, the apex court took suo motu notice of the incident after patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed to draw his attention to the incident.

The CJP had summoned Punjab’s chief secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani to appear before the court along with a report on the incident.

"The temple was attacked. What were the administration and the police doing?" the chief justice questioned during today's hearing.

Ghani replied that the assistant commissioner and assistant superintendent of police were present at the scene. "The administration's priority was to protect 70 Hindu homes around the temple," Ghani said. He also told the court that terrorism clauses had been added in the first information report.

"If the commissioner, deputy commissioner and the DPO can't perform, then they should be removed," the chief justice remarked. He said the incident had damaged Pakistan's reputation at an international level.

"The police did nothing except [for] watching the spectacle," Justice Gulzar said.

Upon being told that no arrests were made in the case so far, Justice Qazi Amin said: "The police failed in fulfilling its responsibility."

Justice Amin added that even if arrests were made, the police would release the suspects on bail and try to make the parties reconcile.

"Three days have passed [since the incident] and not one person has been arrested," the chief justice noted, adding that the police lacked "enthusiasm".

"The matter would have been resolved by now if there were professionals in the police force," he said.

"[A] Hindu temple was demolished. Think [about] what they must have felt. Imagine what would have been the reaction of Muslims, had a mosque been demolished," the chief justice remarked.

Additional Attorney General Sohail Mahmood informed the bench that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the incident. The CJP said the premier should continue with his work but the court would look into the legal aspects of the case.

The court noted that the culprits at large could cause problems for the Hindu community as it sought assurances that such incidents do not happen again.

The court also expressed dissatisfaction at the Rahim Yar Khan commissioner's performance and sought a progress report from the IGP and the chief secretary within a week.

It also instructed the formation of village committees for peace and religious harmony and adjourned the hearing till August 13.

Ahmad
Aug 06, 2021 02:23pm
Reign in the mullahs and 99% problems will be resolved.
Javed
Aug 06, 2021 02:23pm
The local administration is 100% culpable in this fiasco as it could have been clearly foreseen.
Javed
Aug 06, 2021 02:24pm
This fiasco by the local administration has caused a national embarrassment and is plain wrong.
PoV
Aug 06, 2021 03:47pm
This is PMIK's Naya Pakistan where minorities are regularly persecuted. This is the reason India enacted CAA so that persecuted minorities of Pakistan can seek refuge in India.
Skeptic 2
Aug 06, 2021 03:49pm
It’s a disgrace that police arrest a 9-year old mentally challenged child and let the temple destroying mob go scot free. The culture has to change from the top and not by the Chief Justice in one particular case because it got publicity.
Lostrack
Aug 06, 2021 03:55pm
So for CJ it is more of a reputation issue and not a humanitarian issue. This is the root cause of the problem. Always looking for short cuts and not solutions.
Skeptic 2
Aug 06, 2021 03:55pm
If a mosque had been destroyed in India the Muslims would have attacked Hindus.and created mayhem. In Pakistan. when a temple was destroyed, the Hindus did not create mayhem, but instead appealed to the CJI. A civilized approach.
Skeptic 2
Aug 06, 2021 03:57pm
Are FM Qureshi and PMIK going to make any statements about the criminal act in their own country or do they make statements when something happens outside Pakistan.
Gilzai
Aug 06, 2021 03:58pm
Incompetent local administration and leadership should also be held responsible. Thanks to Supreme Court for taking the steps to ensure justice for minorities.
M. Saeed Awan
Aug 06, 2021 04:04pm
A good decision. But what about the rigid society that is mostly under influence of extremists.
