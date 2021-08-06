Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2021

Abdul Rashid Dostum back in Afghanistan, to fight for besieged home

AFPPublished August 6, 2021 - Updated August 6, 2021 09:04am
This file photo shows former vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum. — AFP/File
This file photo shows former vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum. — AFP/File

KABUL: Infamous warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum has returned to Afghanistan as the Taliban inch closer to taking control of his longtime stronghold in the north and fight for control of a string of cities elsewhere.

Ehsan Nero, a spokesman for the former army paratrooper, said that Dostum arrived in Kabul on Wednesday night and was meeting senior officials to talk about security in Sheberghan, capital of Jawzjan province.

The former vice president has been in Turkey for months, where he was believed to be receiving medical treatment.

“He is waiting to meet President Ashraf Ghani,” Nero said.

Dostum has overseen one of the largest militias in the north, which garnered a fearsome reputation in its fight against the Taliban in the 1990s — along with accusations that his forces massacred thousands of insurgent prisoners of war.

A rout or retreat of his fighters would dent the Kabul government’s recent hopes that militia groups could help bolster the country’s overstretched military.

Fighting in Afghanistan’s long-running conflict began to intensify in May, when US and other foreign forces began the final stage of a withdrawal due to be completed later this month.

The Taliban already control large portions of the countryside and are now challenging Afghan government forces in several large cities.

The European Union on Thursday condemned the Taliban’s latest deadly attacks in Afghanistan and demanded “an urgent, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire”.

In a statement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU commissioner for aid and crisis management Janez Lenarcic accused the Taliban of breaking their promise to seek a negotiated peace.

“This senseless violence is inflicting immense suffering upon Afghan citizens and is increasing the number of internally displaced persons in search of safety and shelter,” they said.

The Afghan and US militaries have stepped up air strikes against the insurgents, and the Taliban warned on Wednesday that they would target senior government officials in retaliation.

The Taliban threat came after the Afghan military continued a counterattack in the southern city of Lashkar Gah, where insurgents have infiltrated several parts in numbers. The army told the city’s 200,000 people to evacuate on Tuesday.

The insurgents have taken control of vast swaths of the countryside and key border towns, taking advantage of the security vacuum left by the withdrawal of US forces.

They are now targeting cities, with fierce fighting for a week around Herat, near the western border with Iran, as well as Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.

As the Taliban make battlefield gains, months of on-and-off talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government in the Qatari capital of Doha have achieved little and appear to have lost momentum.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 06, 2021 09:55am
If things get tough he will run away again. The difference between Taliban and other is Taliban is here to fight or die. They don't have any other agenda. Whereas govt. army or different factions of war lord fight for money.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Giving charity
06 Aug 2021

Giving charity

Charity must not be doled out in an insulting manner.
The Afghan refugee
Updated 06 Aug 2021

The Afghan refugee

In Pakistan the proverbial refugee — the vast majority of whom are Muslim — is viewed with utter contempt.

Editorial

06 Aug 2021

Refugee debate

WITH a peaceful settlement to the Afghan conflict looking increasingly remote, there are valid fears of a new ...
06 Aug 2021

Police sacrifices

THE country observed a special day on Wednesday to pay homage to members of the police force who sacrificed their...
Desecration of temple
06 Aug 2021

Desecration of temple

The govt must ensure, that those involved in vandalising the temple, and those who instigated them, are punished under the law.
A tragic anniversary
Updated 05 Aug 2021

A tragic anniversary

Attempts to change IOK's demography should end and India must open channels with the genuine Kashmiri leadership.
05 Aug 2021

Currency pressure

THE increasing demand for dollars in the wake of surging imports and debt repayments has put significant pressure on...
05 Aug 2021

Protecting breastfeeding

A LOT has been said about the fact that 40pc of children under five years in Pakistan are stunted. The reasons...