2 soldiers martyred in separate attacks in Khyber, South Waziristan

Dawn ReportPublished August 6, 2021 - Updated August 6, 2021 09:52am
Officials said the two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary were martyred by some unidentified gunmen in Tirah valley of Khyber district. — AFP/File
Officials said the two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary were martyred by some unidentified gunmen in Tirah valley of Khyber district. — AFP/File

KHYBER/SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Two security personnel were martyred and four others, including an officer, injured in gun and bomb attacks in Khyber and South Waziristan tribal districts on Thursday.

Officials said the two soldiers of Frontier Constabulary martyred by some unidentified gunmen in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

Police in Bara said the two members of Khalil-Mohmand Platoon, who were posted at Durbi Khel-Ziyarat hillock overlooking parts of Tirah valley both on Khyber and Orakzai sides, went to a nearby spring to fetch water for their trench when the gunmen opened fire, killing both on the spot.

Police believed the incident was an act of targeted killing. However, further investigation was under way.

Security forces later cordoned off the entire locality and launched a search operation. However, no arrest was reported till late in the night.

In another incident, a captain and three soldiers of Frontier Corps (south) were injured in a bomb-andgun attack on a patrolling party in the Ladha area of South Waziristan district on Thursday.

Officials said the patrolling team came under attack in an area between Kanigoram and Ladha. A heavy exchange of fire took place between the security personnel and militants.

An improvised explosive device went off near one of the vehicles, causing injuries to the personnel.

The officials said the injured captain and three other personnel were taken to a hospital in the area.

Meanwhile, a jirga of Mehsud tribe held in Ladha on Thursday expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, including attacks on members of security forces, in the area.

Sardar Najeeb Mehsud, speaking at the jirga, said that thousands of families had vacated their native lands and remained displaced for more than 10 years, but despite that peace had not been restored to the area.

He said the attack on members of security forces near Kanigoram was an attempt to sabotage efforts of the jirga.

Sardar Najeeb said several families had recently left their homes and moved to Tank district because of lawlessness in the area.

Cops’ car ambushed

Also on Thursday, a police constable and his driver were martyred when their car was ambushed by unidentified gunmen in the Teddi bazaar area of Jamrud.

Police officials said the constable was going home after performing his duty at Wazir Dhand market when his car came under attack.

They said that the driver died on the spot while the constable died while he was being taken to the hospital.

The bodies were later shifted to Jamrud hospital for post-mortem.

Police conducted a search operation in tyhe Teddi Bazaar area and surrounding localities.

Police officials termed the incident targeted killing and registered a case against unidentified assailants.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2021

