Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2021

Messi to leave Barcelona over ‘financial obstacles’

ReutersPublished August 6, 2021 - Updated August 6, 2021 08:11am
Argentina's national team player Lionel Messi addresses a press conferencecin East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 24, 2016. — AFP/File
Argentina's national team player Lionel Messi addresses a press conferencecin East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 24, 2016. — AFP/File

MADRID: Argentinian striker Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of deal.

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish La Liga regulations),” Barca said in a statement.

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”

Messi was free to negotiate a transfer with other clubs after his deal ran out at the end of June, but Barcelona had always maintained he wanted to stay with the club. The 34-year-old was reported to sign a new five-year deal.

Messi had tried to leave Barcelona in August last year, making a formal request for an exit after a breakdown in his relationship with then president Josep Maria Bartomeu, but successor Joan Laporta, who presided over the Argentine’s rise to greatness, persuaded him to stay.

Messi, who joined Barca’s youth set-up aged 13, is the club’s all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Giving charity
06 Aug 2021

Giving charity

Charity must not be doled out in an insulting manner.

Editorial

06 Aug 2021

Refugee debate

WITH a peaceful settlement to the Afghan conflict looking increasingly remote, there are valid fears of a new ...
06 Aug 2021

Police sacrifices

THE country observed a special day on Wednesday to pay homage to members of the police force who sacrificed their...
Desecration of temple
06 Aug 2021

Desecration of temple

The govt must ensure, that those involved in vandalising the temple, and those who instigated them, are punished under the law.
A tragic anniversary
Updated 05 Aug 2021

A tragic anniversary

Attempts to change IOK's demography should end and India must open channels with the genuine Kashmiri leadership.
05 Aug 2021

Currency pressure

THE increasing demand for dollars in the wake of surging imports and debt repayments has put significant pressure on...
05 Aug 2021

Protecting breastfeeding

A LOT has been said about the fact that 40pc of children under five years in Pakistan are stunted. The reasons...