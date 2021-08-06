Three get death for gang rape in Kasur

KASUR: A gender-based violence court on Thursday awarded death sentence to three people in the gang rape of a mentally-challenged minor girl.

The court also slapped a fine to compensate the family of the survivor.

The accused abducted 13-year-old girl from Eisanagar on Aug 21, 2019, detained her at a deserted house and raped her. Locals and family found her at the house of Javed, one of the four accused, on hearing hue and cry of the girl.

Police registered a case against three nominated and one unidentified accused under sections 364-A and 376 of PPC.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sajawal Khan awarded death penalty to Javed, Shaimoon Masih and Haroon Masih and acquitted Younis by giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2021