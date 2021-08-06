Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2021

Three get death for gang rape in Kasur

A CorrespondentPublished August 6, 2021 - Updated August 6, 2021 09:42am
Convicts abducted 13-year-old girl on August 21, 2019, detained her at a deserted house and raped her. — Dawn/File
Convicts abducted 13-year-old girl on August 21, 2019, detained her at a deserted house and raped her. — Dawn/File

KASUR: A gender-based violence court on Thursday awarded death sentence to three people in the gang rape of a mentally-challenged minor girl.

The court also slapped a fine to compensate the family of the survivor.

The accused abducted 13-year-old girl from Eisanagar on Aug 21, 2019, detained her at a deserted house and raped her. Locals and family found her at the house of Javed, one of the four accused, on hearing hue and cry of the girl.

Police registered a case against three nominated and one unidentified accused under sections 364-A and 376 of PPC.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sajawal Khan awarded death penalty to Javed, Shaimoon Masih and Haroon Masih and acquitted Younis by giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Giving charity
06 Aug 2021

Giving charity

Charity must not be doled out in an insulting manner.
The Afghan refugee
Updated 06 Aug 2021

The Afghan refugee

In Pakistan the proverbial refugee — the vast majority of whom are Muslim — is viewed with utter contempt.

Editorial

06 Aug 2021

Refugee debate

WITH a peaceful settlement to the Afghan conflict looking increasingly remote, there are valid fears of a new ...
06 Aug 2021

Police sacrifices

THE country observed a special day on Wednesday to pay homage to members of the police force who sacrificed their...
Desecration of temple
06 Aug 2021

Desecration of temple

The govt must ensure, that those involved in vandalising the temple, and those who instigated them, are punished under the law.
A tragic anniversary
Updated 05 Aug 2021

A tragic anniversary

Attempts to change IOK's demography should end and India must open channels with the genuine Kashmiri leadership.
05 Aug 2021

Currency pressure

THE increasing demand for dollars in the wake of surging imports and debt repayments has put significant pressure on...
05 Aug 2021

Protecting breastfeeding

A LOT has been said about the fact that 40pc of children under five years in Pakistan are stunted. The reasons...