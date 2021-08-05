Dawn Logo

Nawaz's visa extension request rejected by UK Home Office

Dawn.comPublished August 5, 2021 - Updated August 5, 2021 11:00pm
Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment. — Atika Rehman/File
Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment. — Atika Rehman/File

The UK Home Office has rejected a request by PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for an extension in his visa, the PML-N confirmed on Thursday.

"The UK Home Office has excused itself from further extending Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's visa," PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

She said the Home Office had stated that Nawaz could file an appeal against this decision in the immigration tribunal.

"Nawaz Sharif's lawyers have filed the appeal in the British immigration tribunal," Aurangzeb added.

She said the Home Office's order "would not be effective" until a decision on the appeal, and that "Nawaz Sharif can reside in the UK legally until the appeal is decided."

Nawaz has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.

Sources told Dawn.com that Nawaz has been living in Britain on a valid visa. It is not clear when that visa expires but sources said it has a long validity.

However, a non-UK citizen cannot remain in the UK for more than six months at a time. Nawaz had been applying for — and receiving — extensions in his stay till now, when his latest application for extension filed through a lawyer was denied, according to the sources.

If the PML-N supremo's appeal is turned down by the immigration tribunal, he has the option of filing an appeal in court.

'Come to Pakistan and face cases'

Reacting to today's development, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a video message said: "There is information that the UK government has denied Nawaz Sharif's request for extension in his visa. This is welcome news ... it was clear that Nawaz Sharif is not unwell and he lied to secure a UK visa, against which he was residing in the country."

The minister said the Pakistani people and government had urged the British government to "not give refuge to such persons who are involved in billions of rupees worth of corruption".

He added that the PML-N supremo now had two options — he could either go to the Pakistan high commission and get temporary travel papers to come to Pakistan and fight his legal case, or he could challenge the UK government's decision.

"If he does challenge, he has no grounds ... because he is not unwell," Chaudhry said. "He is roaming around in the UK, going to restaurants in front of you; so it is apparent that he is not ill ... he will lie once again [in the appeal] to the British courts and he may get penalised by the British courts as well."

He added: "In my opinion, Nawaz Sharif should go to the Pakistani embassy and get his temporary travel papers and come to Pakistan to face his cases."

Chaudhry stressed that Prime Minister Imran Khan or the PTI had "no personal enmity" against Nawaz. "Our only issue is that he has stolen billions from Pakistan and escaped ... that money should be returned to Pakistan .... you come back, return the money and stay at your home.. otherwise [you will] go to jail," he said.

In December last year, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar had told a press conference that Pakistan had written a letter to the UK for the cancellation of Nawaz Sharif's visa, which was issued for medical treatment after taking an undertaking. The six-month visa had not been extended by the UK, he had said at the time, adding that negotiations were continuing with UK for the deportation of Nawaz.

With additional reporting by Atika Rehman in London.

Sohail Ahmed
Aug 05, 2021 10:00pm
No place to hide for the corrupt
Reply Recommend 0
Saim Jafri
Aug 05, 2021 10:02pm
Long overdue. We want our looted money back. This corrupt criminal is nothing but trouble
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Mahmood
Aug 05, 2021 10:05pm
Well done, the UK Home Office!
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Aug 05, 2021 10:07pm
Effect of Political Vendetta, Pressure tactics by IK
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Aug 05, 2021 10:07pm
Good
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed Hashwani
Aug 05, 2021 10:07pm
Finally a welcome news from the UK! Thank you UK Home Office.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 05, 2021 10:11pm
Dissapointed with the U.K. stance on Pakistan and it’s criminals
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Aug 05, 2021 10:13pm
UK must not protect criminal like nawaZ sharif
Reply Recommend 0
chengez k
Aug 05, 2021 10:18pm
Return of the Great Leader is long over due !!!
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Aug 05, 2021 10:20pm
There are so many Nawaz from different Countries living in UK, it is just a matter of time when he will be granted extension!
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Aug 05, 2021 10:22pm
A serving criminal ought to be put back in jail rather than allowed to live a luxury life in UK.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Aug 05, 2021 10:24pm
I bet Pakistan will issue Mr. Nawaz Shareef passport in a day or two.
Reply Recommend 0
KHALID KHAN
Aug 05, 2021 10:26pm
You can run but you can't hide.
Reply Recommend 0
Rm 44
Aug 05, 2021 10:26pm
This will be interesting. You can run but can't hide
Reply Recommend 0
Indian delta
Aug 05, 2021 10:27pm
Nawaz Sharif would only leave UK once kicked out!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jasper Hall
Aug 05, 2021 10:29pm
Off to Saudi Arabia i guess. He will remain there till PML N wins the elections and magically all medical issues will disappear.
Reply Recommend 0
Jasper Hall
Aug 05, 2021 10:29pm
Off to Saudi Arabia we got till the next elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Aug 05, 2021 10:30pm
Now Nawaz's lawyers will try and delay the proceedings with the tribunal to find out another way for him. The noose if getting tighter around Nawaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 05, 2021 10:33pm
Very odd. I thought he had UK passport.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 05, 2021 10:33pm
No problem at all. He can buy business visa for a million pounds.
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 05, 2021 10:34pm
Pakistani nation is anxiously waiting to welcome it's beloved leader after his prolonged medical treatment in London.
Reply Recommend 0
FARJAD ZAIDI
Aug 05, 2021 10:35pm
First Brits took our treasure and now they're keeping our criminals too.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Aug 05, 2021 10:36pm
Shame
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 05, 2021 10:41pm
Time for platelet count to drop again.
Reply Recommend 0
Khwaja Shirjeel
Aug 05, 2021 10:42pm
Get him and jail him.
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Aug 05, 2021 10:53pm
Hear the Lion roar now!
Reply Recommend 0

