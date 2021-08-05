Sindh govt appoints Barrister Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator

The Sindh Government on Thursday appointed adviser to the chief minister, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, as Karachi administrator with immediate effect.

The appointment was notified by the local government secretary.

Wahab is currently serving as adviser to Sindh chief minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change & Coastal Development Department. He was inducted by Sindh Chief Murad Ali Shah into the provincial cabinet in 2016.

Wahab is the son of former PPP leader (late) Fauzia Wahab.

Amid rumours of Wahab's name being touted for the post, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had said on July 10 that Wahab’s appointment as the city's administrator will not be acceptable to him at “any cost”.

He had underlined that the Karachi administrator must be appointed after mutual consultation of the PPP and the PTI. “The administrator will be the one having experience in administration,” he had said.

Later on July 24, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had called on the governor and insisted that it was his prerogative to choose anyone for the administrator’s post.

In response to a question about the governor’s reservations over such a development, the CM had said: “The governor and PTI have no right to raise any objection to the appointment [of Murtaza Wahab] as the Karachi administrator.

He had said PPP believed in every institution’s right to work within its domain. "Other political parties should also behave and work as per the Constitution and law while exercising their authority, powers etc," he added.

