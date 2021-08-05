Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 05, 2021

Sindh govt appoints Barrister Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator

Imtiaz AliPublished August 5, 2021 - Updated August 5, 2021 07:36pm
Wahab is currently serving as adviser to Sindh chief minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change & Coastal Development Department. — File photo
Wahab is currently serving as adviser to Sindh chief minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change & Coastal Development Department. — File photo

The Sindh Government on Thursday appointed adviser to the chief minister, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, as Karachi administrator with immediate effect.

The appointment was notified by the local government secretary.

Wahab is currently serving as adviser to Sindh chief minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change & Coastal Development Department. He was inducted by Sindh Chief Murad Ali Shah into the provincial cabinet in 2016.

Wahab is the son of former PPP leader (late) Fauzia Wahab.

Amid rumours of Wahab's name being touted for the post, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had said on July 10 that Wahab’s appointment as the city's administrator will not be acceptable to him at “any cost”.

He had underlined that the Karachi administrator must be appointed after mutual consultation of the PPP and the PTI. “The administrator will be the one having experience in administration,” he had said.

Later on July 24, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had called on the governor and insisted that it was his prerogative to choose anyone for the administrator’s post.

In response to a question about the governor’s reservations over such a development, the CM had said: “The governor and PTI have no right to raise any objection to the appointment [of Murtaza Wahab] as the Karachi administrator.

He had said PPP believed in every institution’s right to work within its domain. "Other political parties should also behave and work as per the Constitution and law while exercising their authority, powers etc," he added.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nk
Aug 05, 2021 07:40pm
Barrister! Huh! a shame for the nation.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Why Kashmir matters

Why Kashmir matters

The struggle in Kashmir is indigenous and has enjoyed popular support against India’s military occupation.

Opinion

Gaming LNG
Updated 05 Aug 2021

Gaming LNG

What looked like rank incompetence about a year ago is now beginning to smack of malfeasance.
Healing the spirit
05 Aug 2021

Healing the spirit

ROC medal winners could not hear their national anthem being played.
Returning to a repressive order
Updated 04 Aug 2021

Returning to a repressive order

There is no sign of the Taliban showing any flexibility in their position and taking a more moderate stance.

Editorial

A tragic anniversary
Updated 05 Aug 2021

A tragic anniversary

Attempts to change IOK's demography should end and India must open channels with the genuine Kashmiri leadership.
05 Aug 2021

Currency pressure

THE increasing demand for dollars in the wake of surging imports and debt repayments has put significant pressure on...
05 Aug 2021

Protecting breastfeeding

A LOT has been said about the fact that 40pc of children under five years in Pakistan are stunted. The reasons...
PML-N’s dilemma
Updated 04 Aug 2021

PML-N’s dilemma

The road ahead for the PML-N is going to be long and bumpy no matter which narrative it follows.
04 Aug 2021

Attacks on cops

AMIDST cautious optimism that Pakistan may be finally beginning to achieve success in bringing the number of polio...
04 Aug 2021

Myanmar about-face

SIX months into the coup that sent Myanmar’s hybrid civ-mil government packing, the generals have made their...