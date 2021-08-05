Lahore court remands 5 suspects to police, 2 suspects to judicial custody for ‘abduction’ of four girls

A district court in Lahore remanded five men, allegedly involved in the kidnapping of four girls from Lahore's Hanjarwal area on July 30, to police custody. The same court also remanded two women, who are believed to be part of the gang, to judicial custody.

Hanjarwal police produced the suspects in the court of Judicial Magistrate Noman Nasir. The girls were also presented in court.

Police requested the court to grant 14-day physical remand for the suspects' interrogation and to investigate the gang's modus operandi. The court remanded the five men for four days to police custody and sent the two women to jail on judicial remand for 14 days.

The judge also ordered medical examinations of the four girls and fixed tomorrow (Friday) for recording their statement. He said the girls would record their statement in the suspects' presence and instructed the police to present them in court tomorrow.

The report from the interrogation so far was also submitted to the court. It states that one suspect, K*, had allegedly kidnapped the girls from Lahore and brought them to Sahiwal where they were received by NS*.

NS*, the report said, was involved in prostitution along with his wife and already had a case registered against him for the crime in Sahiwal. He taught dancing to girls and sent them to dance parties. It added that he owned one house in Lahore and three in Sahiwal.

The report said that the wife of another suspect, A*, ran her own beauty parlour and was also engaged in prostitution, providing the services of girls through the parlour.

Hanjarwal police, on August 2, had registered a case of kidnapping of the four girls, who had allegedly left their house to travel on the Orange Line Metro Train on July 30, but didn’t return.

Complainant Irfan Ali of Mohalla Nambardaran had stated in the first information report that his daughters — Anam, 10, and Kinza, 11, along with the daughters of his neighbour Akram — Pinki, 14, and Aysha, 8 — might have been kidnapped by some unknown persons.

A joint team of Sahiwal district police and the Crime Investigation Agency had subsequently recovered the girls in a raid on a house in Sahiwal yesterday (Wednesday).

A police official from Lahore said Anam and her sister Kinza told police that they had left their home because of the harsh behaviour and taunts of their drug addict father over petty domestic issues, while their neighbour’s daughters accompanied them to have fun.