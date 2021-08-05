Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 05, 2021

Abducted ANP leader Malik Ubaidullah Kasi killed: Balochistan govt official

Ghalib NihadPublished August 5, 2021 - Updated August 5, 2021 05:35pm
ANP leader Ubaidullah Kasi (pictured) was kidnapped from Kateer in Balochistan's Kuchlak area on June 26. — Photo by author
ANP leader Ubaidullah Kasi (pictured) was kidnapped from Kateer in Balochistan's Kuchlak area on June 26. — Photo by author

Awami National Party's (ANP) central committee member Malik Ubaidullah Kasi has been killed during abduction, it emerged on Thursday.

Kasi's murder by his kidnappers was confirmed by Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, who said he was "deeply saddened" at the development.

"The killers will be arrested and brought to justice," he said. "The killers will not be able to escape the law."

The ANP leader was kidnapped from Kateer in Balochistan's Kuchlak area on June 26. According to Levies officials, the body was found from Saranan tehsil in Balochistan's Pishin district.

The body was then sent to District Headquarters Hospital Pishin for a postmortem examination where Dr Saleemullah Pathan, medical superintendent of Civil Hospital Pishin, said the body was "about four days old" and identified "gunshot wounds" as the cause of death.

A large number of ANP workers rushed to the hospital and chanted slogans against the government.

ANP leaders and tribal elders also reached the deceased's residence upon recovery of the body from the hospital.

ANP workers burnt tires and blocked traffic at Manan Chowk in protest. They continued chanting slogans and called for Kasi's killers to be arrested.

The flow of traffic was affected due to road closure and traffic was jammed in and around Manan Chowk.

On June 29, the ANP had expressed serious concern over Kasi's kidnapping and demanded his early and safe recovery.

ANP central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain had issued a statement, saying that Balochistan government had failed to take effective steps for Kasi's recovery.

The ANP, he had said, was deeply concerned over the incident and warned that in case the then missing leader was not recovered within 72 hours, the party would announce its future line of action.

Hussain said such incidents had caused a sense of insecurity among Pakhtuns, adding that the situation in Balochistan was being disturbed through a well-organised conspiracy and it was the duty of the government and state institutions to guarantee safety to lives of the people.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Why Kashmir matters

Why Kashmir matters

The struggle in Kashmir is indigenous and has enjoyed popular support against India’s military occupation.

Opinion

Gaming LNG
Updated 05 Aug 2021

Gaming LNG

What looked like rank incompetence about a year ago is now beginning to smack of malfeasance.
Healing the spirit
05 Aug 2021

Healing the spirit

ROC medal winners could not hear their national anthem being played.
Returning to a repressive order
Updated 04 Aug 2021

Returning to a repressive order

There is no sign of the Taliban showing any flexibility in their position and taking a more moderate stance.

Editorial

A tragic anniversary
Updated 05 Aug 2021

A tragic anniversary

Attempts to change IOK's demography should end and India must open channels with the genuine Kashmiri leadership.
05 Aug 2021

Currency pressure

THE increasing demand for dollars in the wake of surging imports and debt repayments has put significant pressure on...
05 Aug 2021

Protecting breastfeeding

A LOT has been said about the fact that 40pc of children under five years in Pakistan are stunted. The reasons...
PML-N’s dilemma
Updated 04 Aug 2021

PML-N’s dilemma

The road ahead for the PML-N is going to be long and bumpy no matter which narrative it follows.
04 Aug 2021

Attacks on cops

AMIDST cautious optimism that Pakistan may be finally beginning to achieve success in bringing the number of polio...
04 Aug 2021

Myanmar about-face

SIX months into the coup that sent Myanmar’s hybrid civ-mil government packing, the generals have made their...