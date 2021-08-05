Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 05, 2021

British MPs blast UK govt for retaining Pakistan on 'red list' but promoting India to amber

Dawn.comPublished August 5, 2021 - Updated August 5, 2021 04:02pm
MP's Naz Shah (L), Yasmin Qureshi (C) and Sarah Owen (R). — Photo courtesy: Naz Shah and Sarah Owen Twitter and BBC
MP's Naz Shah (L), Yasmin Qureshi (C) and Sarah Owen (R). — Photo courtesy: Naz Shah and Sarah Owen Twitter and BBC

British lawmakers on Thursday criticised their government's "callous" decision to keep Pakistan on its "red list" for international travel but promote India to the "amber list" despite the latter's Covid-19 situation being more serious and it also being where the rampant Delta variant of coronavirus was first detected.

The United Kingdom operates a "traffic light" system for international travel, with low-risk countries rated green for quarantine-free travel, medium risk countries rated amber, and red countries requiring arrivals to spend 10 days in isolation in a hotel.

Pakistan was placed on the red list in early April and India followed on April 19 due to surging case numbers and the emergence of the Delta variant.

In an update to the travel listings issued by the British government, India along with Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE will be moved to the amber list from August 8 (Sunday).

Bradford West MP Naz Shah said she was "surprised" at the move, adding that it was not the first time the UK had exhibited "callous behaviour" in managing its quarantine traffic light system.

She questioned why Pakistan was still on the red list when its seven-day infection was 14 per 100,000 people compared to India's 20 per 100,000 and "well below the vast majority of amber list destinations".

"The last time this government favoured political choices rather than science and risked our nation's Covid efforts, it failed to place India on the red list," she said. "That led to the Delta variant becoming the most prominent Covid variant in the UK."

Terming the decision "unacceptable", she vowed to raise the issue further.

Bolton South East MP Yasmin Qureshi, too, noted that Pakistan remained on the red list despite "not having any variants of concern".

She said she had questioned the government and made efforts to address the issue but nothing came of it.

"The government is seeking to penalise Pakistan in favour of potential economic benefit," she said. "This is clear and blatant discrimination towards Pakistan."

"To add insult to injury, the hotel quarantine cost is set to increase by between £450-£800, to a total of £2,200," she tweeted.

She said she was writing a letter to Britain's transport minister, Grant Shapps, on the issue.

Labour MP for Luton North, Sawah Owen, also said it was difficult to understand the reasoning behind the latest changes.

"When you see figures like this, Tory ministers have a lot of explaining to do as to why India is going amber yet Pakistan and other countries remain red," she said.

"Decisions taken in isolation with no scrutiny are never good for the people we seek to represent. These decisions have big health [and] personal consequences," she tweeted.

As part of the new changes, Britain will scrap quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers returning to England and Scotland from France as well.

Additionally, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway will all be added to England's green list.

The transport minister said the easing of rules would ease pressure on the struggling travel industry and give sunseekers a chance to meet up with friends and family.

"While we must continue to be cautious, today's changes reopen a range of different holiday destinations across the globe, which is good news for both the sector and travelling public," Shapps said in a statement.

'UK playing politics'

Pakistan's Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also blasted the UK government's decision and accused it of "playing politics" and targeting Pakistan.

"I had stated in April this year that [the] UK [government] was playing politics on Covid restrictions when they put Pakistan on [the] red list two weeks before India despite the Covid management disaster in India as opposed to Pakistan's good management raised internationally," she said.

Posting a mortality comparison in the week leading up to August 1 between the two countries, she said "there was no scientific reason for this discrimination".

"Only politics coming into play again — UK cabinet showing clear political proclivity towards India. Unfortunate indeed," she tweeted.

Mazari said the political discrimination against Pakistan was clear and "unacceptable" considering the country's Covid-19 strategy had been praised by the UN, WHO and other international organisations compared to "India's disastrous handling of their Covid pandemic".

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry tweeted an online petition which calls upon the British government to remove Pakistan from the red list.

Once the petition gets the required 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for debate in the UK parliament, the document states.

Additional input from Reuters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
NoName
Aug 05, 2021 03:50pm
UK is soo racist towards Pakistanis. They even have slur words for Pakistanis. Really is no place to call home, especially for Muslims. Pakistan really needs to figure out it's allies, assisting and allying with such nations is a huge mistake on Pakistan's part.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Aug 05, 2021 03:51pm
We need to understand the international order is not rules based but works in favour of those that have clout and power.
Reply Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
Aug 05, 2021 03:52pm
British govt. is hypocritical and damages Pakistan's national interests, always.
Reply Recommend 0
tQ
Aug 05, 2021 03:54pm
UK is USA's bed fellow, so what else can be expected!
Reply Recommend 0
Kharakhorum
Aug 05, 2021 03:56pm
Have to commend the spirit of these British MPS. They would be happy to stay in red if India were to remain in red. In Pakistan, except for Sindh government-no serious Covid care is present in the country. All the data on infection and casualties provided is scanty and unreliable. On the other hand world is very comfortable with the steps India has taken to curtail COVID. Add to this World needs good relation with India and they don't really care about Pakistan. That is the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Aug 05, 2021 04:02pm
What else to expect from the Britsh ? The harbour terrorist like Altaf Hussain, criminals like Nawaz sharif, Vijay Mallya, do money laundering for the corrupt, created Kashmir & Israel problems
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 05, 2021 04:06pm
Simple, the PM Johnson administration is anti-Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Aug 05, 2021 04:14pm
To be fair Pakistan should remain on Red list! however India shouldn't be taken off red list either as Covid surge is still on going. Pakistan doesn't test enough hence numbers are shown low! In real time easily multiply it by 10! Labour is playing politics
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Why Kashmir matters

Why Kashmir matters

The struggle in Kashmir is indigenous and has enjoyed popular support against India’s military occupation.

Opinion

Gaming LNG
Updated 05 Aug 2021

Gaming LNG

What looked like rank incompetence about a year ago is now beginning to smack of malfeasance.
Healing the spirit
05 Aug 2021

Healing the spirit

ROC medal winners could not hear their national anthem being played.
Returning to a repressive order
Updated 04 Aug 2021

Returning to a repressive order

There is no sign of the Taliban showing any flexibility in their position and taking a more moderate stance.

Editorial

A tragic anniversary
Updated 05 Aug 2021

A tragic anniversary

Attempts to change IOK's demography should end and India must open channels with the genuine Kashmiri leadership.
05 Aug 2021

Currency pressure

THE increasing demand for dollars in the wake of surging imports and debt repayments has put significant pressure on...
05 Aug 2021

Protecting breastfeeding

A LOT has been said about the fact that 40pc of children under five years in Pakistan are stunted. The reasons...
PML-N’s dilemma
Updated 04 Aug 2021

PML-N’s dilemma

The road ahead for the PML-N is going to be long and bumpy no matter which narrative it follows.
04 Aug 2021

Attacks on cops

AMIDST cautious optimism that Pakistan may be finally beginning to achieve success in bringing the number of polio...
04 Aug 2021

Myanmar about-face

SIX months into the coup that sent Myanmar’s hybrid civ-mil government packing, the generals have made their...